Armor Lux, a French knits company and vertically integrated textile manufacturer, said it will launch its summer-long pop-up store at Gurney’s Montauk and Newport on Bastille Day, Saturday, through the end of September. Gurney’s staff will wear Armor Lux’s classic French boatneck marinière stripes in white and navy. Champagne and French 75s will be served at the event.

Its Gurney’s x Armor Lux partnership will underscore a shared nautical theme by way of Gurney’s pop-up beachside cabana, which will feature limited-edition Breton stripe marinières from Armor Lux’s 80th Anniversary Limited Edition Capsule Collection, entirely made in Brittany, France, and exclusive to the U.S. Jean-Guy Le Floch, the chief executive officer at Armor Lux, said, “Rooted in our Breton heritage with a modern sensibility, Armor Lux embodies the independent spirit of the sea.”

The Breton stripe originated from the French navy after an Act of France in 1858, when Breton sailors found that the design helped spot fisherman who fell overboard in the North Atlantic. Its classic 21-stripe count is symbolic of Napoleon’s victories, the company said. Later becoming a key product of French style, the Breton stripe marinière was first popularized by Coco Chanel, and in time attracted influential celebrities such as Brigitte Bardot, Pablo Picasso, Audrey Hepburn, James Dean, Jean Seberg, Alain Delon, Marilyn Monroe and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Armor Lux is known for its authentic French maritime pieces, such as fisherman’s sweaters, French marinières, wool peacoats and Breton striped slippers, which are all “staples of modern French dressing,” according to the company. Armor Lux was founded in 1938 in Quimper, France, in central Brittany, the northwestern-most region situated on a rugged, lengthy coastline, where its factory is still located today. Armor Lux is one of the largest vertically integrated textile manufacturers in Europe, the company said.

