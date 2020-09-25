PARIS – Several people were stabbed on Friday morning in central Paris not far from the former offices of Charlie Hebdo, the French satirical publication where 12 people were killed in a terrorist attack in January 2015.

The attack Friday took place as the French capital is on edge as measures tighten citywide due to the coronavirus pandemic and just three days before Paris Fashion Week is sheduled to start on Monday.

“A stabbing attack was carried out near the former premises of the weekly Charlie Hebdo,” France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted. “I immediately went to [the Interior Ministry] to take stock of the situation with the Minister of the Interior.”

The French police department put out an alert for people to avoid the Richard Lenoir neighborhood in Paris’ 11th district.

Gérald Darmanin, France’s interior minister, tweeted that security and rescue forces were on site.

According to reports, a suspect has been held in connection with the attack and two people have been seriously wounded. They are reported to be employees at the Premières Lignes press agency.

The surrounding area has been shut down.