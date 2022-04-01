Rue21 Taps Avani Gregg

Rue21 has tapped social media star and makeup artist Avani Gregg as its first influencer.

Gregg has millions of followers on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. For the Rue21 campaign, Gregg selected her favorite pieces from Rue21’s spring girls assortment. The edit includes 10 outfits with a range of jeans, screen T-shirts, seamless tanks, active bottoms and dresses in sizes XS-4X priced starting from $12.99 to $44.99 per item. These pieces were strategically picked to reflect Avani’s version of a “Spring Staycation” with a West Coast vibe. The limited grouping will be available through the end of June.

Rue21 targets 15- to 25-year-old Gen Z customers and the Warrendale, Pa.-based specialty retailer operates more than 650 brick-and-mortar locations and rue21.com. It sells affordable, “on-trend,” private-label fashion including lots of jeans, jeggings, sweaters and hoodies, in regular and plus-sizes, with much of the assortment in the $20 to $40 range.