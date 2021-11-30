Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Virgil Abloh’s Legacy Honored at Fashion Awards in London

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alessandro Michele on Change, Experiments and Taking Risks

Fashion

Tommy on the Metaverse, and Why He’s Still Fixated on Buttons, Linings

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store in TriBeCa

The luxury skiwear brand counts Bode Miller as an equity partner.

Gallery Icon View ALL 5 Photos

Aztech Mountain has touched down in TriBeCa.

The high-end skiwear-inspired brand has opened its first brick-and-mortar store at 42 Hudson Street, offering its complete collection of men’s and women’s apparel alongside a few complementary third-party brands such as Authier, a women’s outerwear brand that has limited distribution in the U.S.

The store had a soft opening a week ago and is already catching the attention of local shoppers, according to Anthony Heifara Rutgers, who started the brand in 2013 with David Roth. Aztech Mountain, which counts Olympic ski star Bode Miller as an equity partner, has built its business by offering performance products that work as well on the slopes as on the city streets. Its cutting-edge design aesthetic offers an alternative to the behemoth brands such as Canada Goose and Moncler and it has experienced growth during the pandemic as consumers embraced the outdoors.

Related Galleries

Its mountain-meets-city sensibility is the reason the brand chose New York for its first store rather than a ski town, Rutgers said. “Half of our team lives here and half in Aspen,” he said. “New York has been my home for 21 years and David is a native New Yorker.”

In addition, Aztech Mountain has strong relationships with local shops in ski communities such as Aspen, Vail, Park City and others so the owners didn’t feel it was necessary to try and compete with them by opening their own store in those cities.

The New York shop has 1,750 square feet of selling space and houses the brand’s offices and showroom in the rear. The bulk of the merchandise is centered around outerwear and skiwear, but the store also offers knitwear such as cashmere turtlenecks from Italy, accessories and some home products such as blankets.

Rutgers said despite the supply chain issues, Aztech Mountain placed its orders early and is fully stocked for the season — at least when it comes to its collection. The carpet, shelving and fitting-room curtains for the store, however, have yet to arrive. “A few things are late,” Rutgers said, “but not the clothes.”

Although Aztech Mountain began as a men’s brand, it began offering women’s three years ago and that category now accounts for nearly half of all sales, Rutgers said. The women’s assortment was initially centered around a couple of core styles, but has since been expanded to a full collection of ski jackets and pants, technical fleece, sweaters, shirts and hoodies.

“We’re still self-funded, so we had to walk before we run,” he said. “But we saw that some other brands were faltering during COVID-19 so we doubled the size of the collection and are now offering all categories.”

In women’s and men’s, the bestselling product is the Nuke Suit, a jacket in four-way stretch nylon insulated with traceable down that retails for $1,650. The jacket, which was the brand’s first product and is now available in seven colors and a print, is also offered in a cropped version for women.

Other top sellers in women’s include a long city jacket, the Badrutt Super Puffer Parka for $1,100, and a hot pink shell suit that was a favorite of Bella Hadid last year. In men’s, a workwear-inspired insulated shirt and a plaid ski shirt are popular items, in addition to the core ski jackets.

Rutgers said the brand has no plans to do a spring or summer collection and is “in conversations” with other brands instead to install pop-ups for swimwear and other warm-weather categories in its store during those months. And while it’s on their wish list to one day expand into hiking and other outdoor-inspired products, there are no plans to do that immediately, Rutgers said.

“We don’t believe in being everything for everyone,” he said, adding that the high-end customer buys skiwear year-round so Aztech Mountain still sells some of its collection in the summer months. Plus, it has a presence in 120 stores in 10 countries around the world including Europe and Asia, which represent 30 percent of its overall business, so there are opportunities to generate sales in different climates. Top wholesale clients include Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Ssense, Farfetch, Matches Fashion, Mr Porter, Lane Crawford and high-end ski shops in Austria, Switzerland and Germany.

Wholesale still accounts for some 80 percent of Aztech Mountain’s overall business, although Roth said the brand’s direct-to-consumer business is on track to exceed 20 percent this year. Although there are no immediate plans to add other brick-and-mortar locations right now, there are a few seasonal markets where the brand doesn’t have a strong wholesale partner where it would consider adding a store, notably London and Tokyo, Rutgers said.

Before creating Aztech Mountain, Rutgers worked at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s watch and jewelry division and moved on to Marc Jacobs. Roth has an MBA from New York University and is a trained forensic accountant whose grandfather started the eyeglass firm Avant-Garde, which was eventually sold to Luxottica, and whose father started Marchon, which was sold to VSP in 2008.

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Aztech Mountain Opens First Retail Store

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad