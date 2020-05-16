Bal Harbour Shops said Saturday that it plans to reopen its Bal Harbour, Fla.-based luxury fashion center on Monday with a plan to mitigate risks posed by COVID-19.

Following CDC guidelines and in alignment with state and local officials, the shopping center will implement increased safety precautions for customers, retailers and employees.

In keeping with Miami Dade County and Bal Harbour Village ordinances, retail stores and indoor restaurant seating occupancy will be limited to 50 percent of capacity and salons will limit occupancy to 25 percent.

Bal Harbour Shops will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., though individual store hours may vary.

“For over 55 years, Bal Harbour shops has maintained an emotional connection with our customer and our community by enhancing the shopping experience. Making our open-air and unenclosed shopping center as safe, convenient and contactless as possible is our number one priority at Bal Harbour Shops,” said Matthew Whitman Lazenby, chief executive officer of Whitman Family Development.

The shopping center will provide curbside pick-up for all retail purchases and provide curbside takeout for all its restaurants in its parking lots. The center plans to expand outdoor dining seating utilizing its courtyards in compliance with social distancing standards.

Among the safety precautions are that face masks and daily temperature checks are required for al employees; outdoor areas are required to practice social distancing; prior to opening each day, its maintenance team deep cleans, sanitizes and pressure washes all pubic areas; automatic touchless elevators traveling from Levels 1 through 3 inside of Bal Harbour Shops, and hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the open-air shopping center.

Bal Harbour Shops is regarded as one of the nation’s most productive shopping centers, having in some years generated around $3,000 in sales per square foot. Anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops includes designer fashion and fine jewelry shops. The center temporarily closed on March 19 though restaurants are providing takeouts and deliveries. Among the designer shops are Celine, Chloe, Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Valentino , Veronica Beard, Versace and Moncler.