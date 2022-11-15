×
Today's Digital Daily

Business

Luxury Remains Robust Despite Volatile Markets, Says Richemont

Business

There’s a Known Shortage of Women on Public Boards, but What’s Happening on Private Boards?

Fashion

Why Is Skin In, Again, for Spring 2023

Balenciaga Relocates Miami District Flagship, Combining Women’s and Men’s Collections in One Space

The two-story boutique spans 8,487 square feet.

Balenciaga in Miami Design District
Balenciaga's new store in the Miami Design District. Noua Unu Studio

Balenciaga’s women’s and men’s collections has reopened as one space in the Miami Design District, the largest U.S. store in the luxury company’s fleet. The store, located at 151 NE 41st Street, opens Tuesday.

The two-story, 8,487-square-foot flagship showcases the brand’s experiential Raw Architecture concept, in which codes of luxury retail are reevaluated and interiors are designed with respect to existing structural elements. All of Balenciaga’s new builds and renovations meet strict sustainability requirements.

The Raw Architecture concept is featured in Balenciaga stores in London’s Bond and Sloane streets, Berlin, Shanghai iAPM Mall, Sydney, Chengdu, China, Prague, Brussels, Taipei, and Changchun Charter, China. The decor exposes the interior structure of the building and leaves surfaces intentionally raw. The brand believes this is a more sustainable approach to luxury retail as it involves fewer new materials.

The Miami store will highlight ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, accessories, jewelry, eyewear and objects. It will have several of the coats using the innovative Ephea material, a cutting-edge, mycelium-based material exclusively developed for Balenciaga to diminish an ecological footprint, which was introduced on the runway in the winter 2022 Paris show. The store will also carry the Balenciaga/Adidas collaboration.

Women’s is on Level 0 and men’s is on Level 1.

Two backlit Balenciaga signs, one over each floor’s entrance, can be seen through a glass and chrome facade that unites other storefronts in the plaza. The design strategy sets the store apart from its polished surroundings with cracked and crumbling concrete bricks, slabs showing traces of scrubbed graffiti, and tiled walls layered with synthesized residue.

A view of the store’s Raw Architecture.

Inside, Art Deco-inspired flooring that echoes Miami’s historic architecture is chipped and peeling away. On another floor, a spill of enamel seeps under benches upholstered with an innovative cactus-based material. Throughout the store patinas on displays and industrial railing are used as finishes.

The new Balenciaga store in Miami Design District utilizes the Raw Architecture concept.

An original work by Charlotte Thrane is on display, part of Balenciaga’s Art in Stores series. It is made of locally sourced, upcycled mattresses and cushions.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

