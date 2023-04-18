Bally Introduces New Store Concept in New York

MILAN — Bally is unveiling a new store concept in New York.



The Switzerland-based company has reopened its 3,200-square-foot flagship at 58 Gansevoort Street in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District.

After an extensive refurbishment, this is the first Bally store to roll out the design concept displaying creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor’s new direction, starting from the new logo at the entrance.

The flagship will showcase men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes and leather goods, with the goal to also serve as a multifunctional space dedicated to commerce and entertainment.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure both researching and sourcing specific pieces from iconic designers who have shaped my eye in terms of style, and incorporating them with custom furniture in a very organic and contemporary way,” said Villaseñor. “To me, this reflects the nuance between Bally’s everlasting sophistication and the forward-thinking nature of the Meatpacking neighborhood. We wanted the space to feel refined, but like home.”

Bally’s chief executive officer Nicolas Girotto explained that the store is meant to replicate “the homely atmosphere of an apartment, where vintage furniture, soft colors and luxurious fabrics are harmoniously mixed to reflect Bally’s spirit of timelessness.”

Inside the new Bally flagship in New York

Inspired by Bally’s home country, the vision translates into neutral color palettes, with beige as the predominant shade, alongside a curated mix of furniture.

These include Art Deco bar pieces from Rio and the Indies and a rosewood case sofa from 1970 by American architect and designer Warren Platner.

They are juxtaposed with contemporary design elements, such as a Haos wood and metal dining table, and an Anker light screen from New York-based Italian sculptor and architect Umberto Bellardi Ricci.

Inside the new Bally flagship in New York.

The venue has an industrial feel, with exposed piping visible on the ceilings, contrasting with sleek warm oak parquet in a herringbone motif and crown moldings.

Heavy velvet curtains feature alongside rich materials such as gold hammered metal, black calamine iron and dark lacquered woods.

There is also a made-to-order Stereo Commander SC 115 by Italian designer Willy Rizzo displayed in the window, adding an unexpected touch to the store.

The new Bally flagship in New York.

Born in Manila, Villaseñor grew up in Southern California’s San Fernando Valley and rose to become a fashion go-to for Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z, founding his own brand Rhude in 2015. In January, Girotto told WWD that Villaseñor will help Bally further develop the U.S. market, an objective for 2023. “We need to strengthen our presence there, we are below our benchmark audience,” said Girotto at the time.

There are around 320 Bally stores globally, of which 160 are directly operated. The brand is also available at 500 wholesale accounts.

Menswear accounts for 60 percent of revenues and the executive is set on growing the womenswear category, originally Bally’s core business.

Shoes account for 40 percent of sales, followed by accessories, which represent 35 percent of the total. Rtw makes up the remaining share.

While declining to provide a sales figure, as per parent JAB Holding Company’s policy, Girotto said 2022 closed with sales up double digits compared with 2021.