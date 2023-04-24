Balmain Designs Exclusive Summer Set Collection for Neiman Marcus

Following last year’s highly successful and exclusive Balmain x Barbie collaboration at Neiman Marcus, the Dallas-based retailer has launched an all-new exclusive collection and immersive activation with Balmain called “Summer Set.”

The 24-piece sportswear collection includes women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, handbags and women’s shoes meant to evoke the spirit of summer days playing racquet sports.

Grounded in bright white and light pink tones with 1920s inspiration, the Balmain Summer Set is available in 14 Neiman Marcus stores and NeimanMarcus.com. In addition, Neiman Marcus is hosting a nearly three-week-long physical installation at its NorthPark location in Dallas that includes a mini tennis court, complete with a playable net, Balmain-branded tennis gear and pink tennis balls.

A mini-tennis court has been installed at Neiman Marcus NorthPark for Balmain’s Summer Set installation. Courtesy shot

The 2,000-square-foot immersive activation plays off the nostalgic sportswear theme, and the merchandise is juxtaposed with the tennis court in an eye-catching boutique space meant to embody the luxe spirit of the French heritage brand. The lineup includes clothing suitable for the tennis or pickleball court, as well as the boardroom.

Lana Todorovich, chief merchandising officer of Neiman Marcus, said that the company’s retail-tainment activations are evolving and it has done more than 20 of them with many more to come.

“These particular activations are pretty significant in scope and the magnitude of exclusive collections. Most of them are the ‘world of,’ brands and have multiple categories — men’s, women’s, in some cases kids’, shoes, handbags, and have a pretty significant installation behind them as well as digital activations,” she said. Fifteen more experiences are planned over the next few months, with Roger Vivier and Givenchy up next.

Neiman Marcus has a long-standing relationship with Balmain that goes back 76 years, and the retailer currently has the largest assortment of the brand’s collections worldwide. In 1955, Pierre Balmain, founder of the house, won the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion.

“Ever since Pierre Balmain’s first visit to Dallas — way back in 1947 — Neiman Marcus and the house of Balmain have enjoyed a very special relationship,” said Olivier Rousteing, creative director, Balmain. “That’s why I was so happy to create this summer collection that combines our shared passions for French heritage and Parisian savoir-faire with modern spins on classic summer-sport silhouettes.”

The installation on Neiman’s ground floor, which went in April 19, will remain through May 8. The collection is amplified digitally through a full 360-degree marketing campaign across the retailer’s website, app and social channels.

Todorovich anticipates that the bestsellers will be Balmain’s sponge monogram knit crop hoodie for $1,895, the sponge monogram knit shorts for $1,450, and the Roman rubber logo crop T-shirt for $595. Overall, prices range from $595 to $3,195, and sizes go from XS to XL in ready-to-wear and 6-12 in women’s shoes.

Balmain’s striped cardigan from the Summer Set collection exclusively for Neiman Marcus. Courtesy shot of Neiman Marcus.

The Summer Set installation is coming on the heels of last year’s very successful Balmain x Barbie collaboration at Neiman’s, complete with a 2,000-square-foot installation at the NorthPark location that mimicked the Grand Palais in Paris with life-sized dolls and photo opportunities. The collection achieved a sell-through rate of 70 percent.

“It was extraordinarily successful with them, most categories sold out completely. I believe handbags sold out within four days,” said Todorovich. “We had more than 192 million impressions digitally. It was the most watched reel on Instagram in the history of Neiman Marcus. We had some tall orders here with the second installation with Balmain,” she said.

A look from Balmain’s Summer Set collection exclusively for Neiman Marcus. Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

On April 26, Neiman Marcus will host top clients at its NorthPark location to experience the physical installation in person.

Some of the Balmain Summer Set merchandise, exclusively at Neiman Marcus. Courtesy image.

Todorovich said the two wanted to collaborate again after the success of Balmain x Barbie. She said in the new installation, customers can plan pickleball in the mini court and can play tennis virtually with virtual reality goggles.

Emily George, Balmain’s president, Americas, said that the collaboration came together very organically. “Neiman Marcus has been and continues to be one of our most important partners globally for Balmain. There’s naturally a lot of synergies between us and the strength of our partnership. Coming off the Barbie partnership and the incredible success…we immediately started conversations about what can we do next.”

“We think it’s beautiful, we love the installation, it’s playful, it’s everything that speaks to Balmain and Neiman Marcus. It really focuses on that luxury, unique experience and exclusivity,” she said.

Asked if she feels women can wear the clothing to play sports or if they’re more spectator-oriented, George said, “You probably could wear some of them, but I’m not sure you would want to. They don’t have the technical components to the craftsmanship. I would say more of a spectator, but you will very much look the part.”

Balmain’s Summer Set installation at Neiman Marcus NorthPark.

George said she loves the white and pink dress that reminds her of a fresh take of the 1920s tennis dress. “There’s so much nostalgia to the collection, but it feels very fresh and of the moment,” said George. She also loves the transparent handbag, and the classic six-button Balmain jacket in great colors, such as pink, “which I think is very fresh and a perfect transition into the spring.”