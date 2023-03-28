Banana Republic Enters Home Category

Banana Republic wants to become a player in the home category.

It has launched BR Home with bedding, rugs, pillows and decor.

The BR Home collection, which is available starting Tuesday online and in 15 stores in the U.S., retails from $40 for washed cotton pillowcase sets to $7,550 for luxurious, handmade rugs woven in the Atlas Mountains in Morocco. There will be a dedicated space for BR Home within each of the 15 stores.

“Banana Republic is a destination for discovery, adventure and imagination,” said Sandra Stangl, president and chief executive officer of Banana Republic, a Gap Inc. brand. “Our expanded home collection is central to our vision to be the premier lifestyle brand that positions BR as an experiential and cultural cornerstone in our customers’ lives.”

The BR Home product development and design teams traveled the world and collaborated with makers and artisans to develop home textiles, incorporating sustainable materials and practices wherever possible, the company said. Materials include European linen, plush cotton cashmere and organic cotton.

Aaron Rose, head of commerce and experience for Banana Republic added, “Discovery and self-expression are an integral part of our customers’ lives at home, work and away. We know they care deeply about great design and quality in all aspects of their lives, and we are excited for BR Home to be a central part of their lifestyle.”

Some Banana Republic bedding offerings. Courtesy of Banana Republic

The line comes as Banana Republic looks to expand beyond fashion into lifestyle, Rose told WWD.

“As we considered the home space, we developed our product line with our core customer in focus as well as our new elevated brand positioning. Our new home textiles line offers a range of accessible and premium styles. For example, our washed cotton percale sheet set starts at $195 and our luxurious cotton-cashmere silk sheet set is priced at $550,” Rose said.

Details include streamlined closures, exaggerated proportions and textures, as well as fringes.

The new home collection builds upon last fall’s launch of ART, Curated by Banana Republic, a collection of exclusive works from artists and photographers.

Many fashion retailers have gotten into home decor, including Ralph Lauren, Vince, Gucci, The Webster, La DoubleJ, Moda Operandi, Missoni Home, Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, Matchesfashion.com, H&M, Zara, L.L. Bean and Kate Spade.

For the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, Gap reported a $273 million loss and a 6 percent sales decline. Gap and Banana Republic plan to shutter between 50 and 55 stores as the company continues to downsize its fleet of stores. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, told WWD earlier this month that Banana Republic has had “a nice run of growth,” but stumbled due to store closures, a shift away from work-casual styles and a lack of newness over the holiday.