During Black History Month, Banana Republic’s True Hues campaign is recognizing advocates and allies who share a commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

True Hues is an inclusive range of foundational solution-wear, such as bodysuits, slip dresses, camisoles, and layering tanks, designed to complement skin tones. The company is launching a campaign today which was shot by Black photographer Dana Scruggs, with a diverse cast across body type, gender identity, skin tone, ability and background.

Since its introduction, True Hues has expanded to feature 17 color-inclusive product categories for women. The True Hues collection includes 11 nude shades across women’s apparel and undergarments available both in-store and online.

To further support BIPOC designers, Banana Republic will expand its partnership with Harlem’s Fashion Row by donating $25,000 to its Designer fund, ICON360, a nonprofit created during the pandemic to provide responsive aid to grow and scale BIPOC businesses.

The brand is also launching a limited-edition capsule collection with artist and designer Prep Curry, providing mentorship and exposure for the Los Angeles-based rising designer, who will create an assortment of 16 signature men’s pieces being introduced later this spring.

The True Hues campaign features Drew Dixon, record producer and writer; Kiara Marshall, self-love and disability advocate; Amelia Gray, body-positivity advocate and model; Karina Sharif, an artist advocating for Black Woman’s liberation, stylist and designer; Sydney Sweeney, culture writer and journalist; Stephanie Kim, dancer and director; Teddy Quinlivan, model and LGBTQ advocate, and Sara Mora, immigrant rights advocate.

“Diverse voices are powerful, and as a brand it is our responsibility to amplify the voices of our customers and our communities,” said Bahja Johnson, head of customer belonging at Gap Inc. “Banana Republic’s expanded True Hues collection, collaboration with Prep Curry and donation to Harlem’s Fashion Row’s nonprofit, ICON360 are just a few more ways the brand will continue to break boundaries and create opportunities — allowing humanity to lead the way through our product and our people.”

The campaign will appear on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, as well as Complex, Hearst, Refinery29, Spotify and Verizon.

Meantime, Banana Republic’s spring campaigns will focus on the brand’s continued sustainability efforts through products and fabrics with impact. The products will be featured in The Better Shop, Banana Republic’s online home for more sustainable product. That campaign was shot by Sebastian Kim and will run across digital, social and owned media channels later this month.

Gap Inc., parent company of Banana Republic, recently disclosed its partnership with Aurora James’ 15 Percent Pledge, which is committed to driving racial equality across retail.

