×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

California Becomes the First State to Ban Fur Sales

Fashion

What to Watch: Thom Browne, CFDA Chairman

Fashion

What to Watch: Are Creative Tenures Getting Shorter at Europe’s Heritage Brands?

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Barclays predicts a faster reopening and smooth recovery means that China's luxury sector will grow by 15 percent in 2023.

The Louis Vuitton maison in Chengdu, China.
The Louis Vuitton maison in Chengdu, China. Courtesy

SHANGHAI — As China sets in motion a fast-tracked opening-up plan, which includes reopening its international borders and scrapping mandatory quarantine requirements starting Sunday, whether the luxury sector will recover just as fast remains to be seen.

According to the latest report from Barclays, the Chinese luxury sector may recover faster than expected.

Despite macroeconomic uncertainty and risk factors, Barclays predicts the sector will grow by 15 percent in 2023, while the global luxury market will record 9 percent growth, with the U.S. and European markets growing at 7 and 6 percent, respectively.

Related Galleries

“If first-quarter sales should remain depressed in China, as the country may still battle the new surge in COVID[-19] cases following its decision to reopen gradually, we expect traffic to recover as soon as the second quarter, and we remind investors that comparables will be particularly easy by then,” read the Barclays report.

“Underlying trends indicate that consumers still have an appetite to buy luxury goods, as such we expect ongoing improving trends in the second half of 2023 as China gradually returns to a world post-COVID[-19],” the report stated.

Barclays sees Richemont as the biggest winner as China enters its post-COVID-19 phase. “The group has historically been one of the most exposed to Chinese consumers, circa 40 percent of sales pre-COVID[-19] in our estimates, and has exposure to watches and jewelry, a segment often seen as alternative assets that can hold value in an inflationary environment,” according to the report.

According to Barclays’ China economist Jian Chang, the country’s rapid COVID-19 policy pivot “suggests the economy could be moving toward our ‘better-case scenario’ — a faster reopening and smooth transition,” wrote Chang.

In December, Barclays projected China’s gross domestic product growth in 2023 could rise to 4.5 to 5 percent. The International Monetary Fund estimates that China’s GDP will grow by 3.2 percent in 2022.

“The normalization of traffic since reopening should allow brands to accelerate investments in marketing and communications, resume events, and re-create the ‘feel-good’ factor among Chinese consumers,” wrote the Barclay report. In addition, the report said the recovery of the logistics chain would allow brands to operate at a higher efficiency and lower cost.

According to Jacques Stern, chief executive officer of Global Blue, the tax-free shopping agency, there is “significant pent-up demand” for offshore spending waiting to be unleashed. “[There are] 20 billion personal luxury items per year which have not been bought by Chinese,” said Stern.

While many luxury watchers are worried that Chinese consumers could reallocate luxury spending budgets to travel and experience post-reopening, Barclays projects that “they may choose to have both.”

“For the upper-middle-class and high-net-worth individuals, we argue that the return of normal life should lead to additional occasions to wear luxury, additional needs for gifting, and a good enough reason to feel good,'” wrote the report.

By looking at brands’ exposure to the Chinese market and growth momentum in recent years, Barclays singled out Louis Vuitton, Dior, Hermès, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Moncler and Prada as brands that will benefit most if China recovers with faster momentum.

Despite being a high-traffic brand in China, Barclays thinks the growth momentum of Gucci remains to be determined due to the departure of creative director Alessandro Michele.

“We do not expect a new collection by an upcoming designer to hit the shelf before the fourth quarter of 2023, and as such, the upside in 2023 in China for Gucci, and thus for Kering, looks limited, in our view,” wrote the Barclays report.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Hot Summer Bags

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Barclays: China Recovery May Be Sooner Than Expected

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad