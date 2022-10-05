×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

After One Year Online, Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its Physical Format: Hits and Misses

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Louboutin Adds Kids, Pet Lines

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again, This Time With Retail

More than 100 shops, restaurants and bars are set to open in the renovated Battersea Power Station that was built in 1929, and at its peak supplied London with up to one-fifth of its power.

The original art deco hall of
The original art deco hall of Battersea Power Station, which will open to the public on Oct. 14. Courtesy image

LONDON The lights at Battersea Power Station went out in 1983, when Margaret Thatcher was still prime minister, Culture Club’s “Karma Chameleon” was the year’s bestselling single, and Vivienne Westwood, Katharine Hamnett and Laura Ashley were among the city’s hottest labels.

Next week they’ll finally flicker back on when Battersea Power Station reopens as a 21st-century retail destination that mixes high-end and high street, and aims to draw international visitors and locals who’ve been dreaming of a world-class place to shop, south of the Thames. 

Under restoration for 10 years — and first discussed more than three decades ago — Battersea Power Station will open to the public on Oct. 14. While it will be only a fraction of the size of the city’s megamall, Westfield London, it aims to pack a colorful, and commercial, punch, with 100 shops, bars and restaurants, sitting within the building’s original Art Deco and 1950s-era turbine halls.

Related Galleries

From the get-go, the developers’ approach to retail has been unconventional. Battersea Power Station wasn’t ever going to be just another British shopping mall. There is no anchor department store; no grouping of retailers by product category, and the feel is more museum than commercial space. 

“The original vision was to create a new destination for London, and it was really important for it to be accessible, and democratic. Getting something for all price points was really key,” said Sam Cotton, head of leasing at Battersea Power Station. 

A closer look at the original art deco features of one of the two turbine halls.

The owners, a Malaysian consortium comprising Sime Darby, SP Setia and the Employees’ Provident Fund, purchased the property a decade ago and despite macro-economic challenges in the U.K., Brexit and COVID-19, they’ve delivered on that democratic vision and managed to finish the project without too much delay. 

Battersea Power Station is the centerpiece of the consortium’s 9 billion pound, mixed-use development that spans 42 acres, has its own London Underground station and will eventually see an estimated 25,000 people living and working on the site. 

When it opens it will be one of the largest retail destinations in central London and is set to contribute an estimated 20 billion pounds to the U.K. economy.

The station, which at its peak provided London with one-fifth of its coal-fired power, has been meticulously, and lovingly, preserved.

The building’s original brickwork, tiles, bridges and machinery have all been cleaned and polished. New features have also been added, including Lift 109, a glass elevator that takes visitors to the top of the northwest chimney for a 360-degree view of London.

In addition to the 100 shops, bars and restaurants, there will be 254 apartments in the building (some with balconies overlooking the shopping area), office space and a two-screen cinema. 

A look at the 1950s-era Turbine Hall B, which has been restored with its original features.

Apple is the largest tenant with offices spanning 500,000 square feet over six floors. The space has been designed by Foster and Partners, which has also worked on other residential projects nearby. Last month, Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook paid a visit, and said he plans to return early next year when the Apple teams move into the new space. 

In a Sept. 26 tweet, Cook said Apple can’t wait to move into the power station. He said the company’s move is “a tribute to this incredible city, and a reflection of our commitment to Apple’s future in the U.K.”

On Oct. 14 some 60 shops will open, with a second phase cutting the ribbon before Christmas. Cotton said 90 percent of the overall space has been let or is under offer.

Brands taking up residence include Watches of Switzerland, which sits at the power station’s main entrance; Nike; Adidas; Aesop; Le Labo; Space NK; Ralph Lauren; Mulberry, and Lululemon. At 15,000 square feet, Uniqlo has the largest space inside the power station. 

Cotton said that, over the years, brands became more familiar with the project, and asked for more space.

Zara began by committing to 20,000 square feet. Next week it will open a store that spans 50,000 square feet in a new, pedestrian-ized high street known as Electric Boulevard, part of the overall power station complex. 

Last month, during a quarterly results update, Inditex CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras highlighted the upcoming Battersea opening as an example of how the company wants to position Zara as more of an upscale fashion brand and burnish its reputation. 

A view of Battersea Power Station from the north side of the Thames. John Sturrock

There are local, independent shops in the mix, too. There will be a Battersea Bookshop in cooperation with Stanfords, and a store called Petit Pli, which makes sustainable children’s clothing.

Curated Makers, a retail concept that links local independent artists and makers with the high street, will open its first pop-up in London at the power station. More than 40 local independent small businesses will be selling homeware, candles, clothing, artwork and other products. 

Asked about the retail mix, and the absence of an anchor store, Cotton said London has enough department stores and that he and his team wanted to focus instead on mono brands. “Particularly from a cosmetics and accessories point of view, we thought if we did not have a department store, it would give us that real opportunity to bring the mono brands in.”

Cotton said they also made an effort to create a diverse lineup of stores rather than cluster them by category.

“Sometimes two beauty brands will sit together, like in the case of Space NK and Le Labo, but otherwise we’ve really tried to put big and small next to each other, which is different to a traditional mall environment,” Cotton added.

Restaurants are also a mix of high- and midmarket. A 24,000-square-foot food hall is set to open next year, adding to an offer that will range from Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen & Bar and Clean Kitchen Club, to Pret a Manger and Joe & The Juice. 

Cotton and his team began working on the retail in 2015 when London was thriving.

He said while the shock of the Brexit referendum in 2016 delayed his team’s work, it did not become a major issue.

“It slowed down European brands’ decision-making, and we probably lost 12 months, but we got the brands that we wanted and it has all come good,” he said.

Cotton added that the pandemic was a bigger challenge “because nobody really knew what they were facing, and brands really couldn’t make decisions. But we still did an enormous amount of leasing throughout 2020 and 2021,” he said. 

The pandemic, he added, also offered a silver lining in that “brands had access to more data than they’d ever had before. They knew where that customer was,” and they could also see the demand coming from southwest London.   

Cotton added that the lockdown months helped people discover the new Battersea neighborhood.

“It became tangible. Lots of people were walking to Battersea Park, they were walking over Chelsea Bridge and along the riverfront. They were seeing the location themselves for the first time and that helped us enormously,” said Cotton.

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Hot Summer Bags

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Battersea Power Station Lights Up Again,

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad