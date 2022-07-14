Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger Returns to New York Fashion Week

Fashion

Thom Browne Shows Love of Tennis in New Saint-Tropez Shop

Business

Tech Forum: For Selfridges, the Future Is Now

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

The Southern regional retailer is seeking to fill more than 1,000 full-time and part-time positions within its sales, beauty and omnichannel departments.

A view of Belk's Dallas flagship.
A view of Belk's Dallas flagship. Shana Anderson and Kristi Redman

Belk, looking to get out in front of the nation’s labor shortage and be prepared for the holiday season, is staging a hiring day on Saturday at all of its stores.

The Charlotte, N.C.-based regional department store chain is seeking to fill more than 1,000 full-time and part-time positions within its sales, beauty and omnichannel departments.

“Newly hired associates will receive competitive pay, flexible scheduling options and a 20 percent associate discount on all Belk purchases starting on Day One,” the company stated. Job seekers will be interviewed on site and job offers, to those deemed qualified, will be extended on the spot. Belk said previous retail experience is preferred but not required. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Hot Summer Bags

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad