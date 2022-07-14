Belk Puts Out Help Wanted Sign

Belk, looking to get out in front of the nation’s labor shortage and be prepared for the holiday season, is staging a hiring day on Saturday at all of its stores.

The Charlotte, N.C.-based regional department store chain is seeking to fill more than 1,000 full-time and part-time positions within its sales, beauty and omnichannel departments.

“Newly hired associates will receive competitive pay, flexible scheduling options and a 20 percent associate discount on all Belk purchases starting on Day One,” the company stated. Job seekers will be interviewed on site and job offers, to those deemed qualified, will be extended on the spot. Belk said previous retail experience is preferred but not required. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.