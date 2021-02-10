Belstaff is introducing a denim collection at its New York flagship this week. The denim is designed in collaboration with London-based atelier Blackhorse Lane, who manufactures selvedge and organic raw denim garments with a focus on sustainability.

The collection features denim jeans, jackets and bag for men and women. The line uses only organic cotton and denim woven in Europe, and is all made from 14 oz. Redline Selvedge denim from ISKO, using environmentally friendly processes and production techniques. The denim’s carbon footprint is low as it is milled very close to where it’s grown. It is then produced on shuttle looms from the 1960s.

Offerings include the men’s Union jacket, a classic trucker silhouette, the Union jean, a mid-rise straight-leg silhouette with a selvedge outside leg seam, the women’s Marilyn jacket which takes the trucker silhouette and adds a feminine fit and the Marilyn jean, a high-rise tapered leg silhouette. The unisex Union bag includes a natural herringbone pocket with a natural cotton webbing shoulder strap and zip closure.

The pieces feature copper rivets, co-branded buttons, natural herringbone internal waistbands and cognac leather patches with dual branding. The denim ages well and takes on marks and whiskers of the owner and often gets better as the denim is worn.

Sean Leonhardt-Moore, creative director of Belstaff, described Blackhorse’s jeans, jackets and bags as “some of the best in class,” and expressed his enthusiasm about the union.

Han Ates, founder of Blackhorse Lane Atelier, added, “Craftsmanship is the beginning of everything. An appreciation for heritage and respect for our communities is something we share with Belstaff. With production having to slow last year during the lockdowns we had to work with a smaller team who took over seven months to carefully product the collection by hand, something we are very proud of and look forward to continuing our work with Belstaff in the future.”

The collection, which retails from $225 to $425, will be sold at Belstaff’s Meatpacking store in New York, as well as online at Belstaff.com, starting Feb. 13.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Belstaff Moves Into New Home in Meatpacking District

Belstaff to Dress France’s OGC Nice Soccer Team