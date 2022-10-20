×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Hermès Sales Jump 24.3% in Q3 on Strength of Asia, U.S.

Fashion

Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès Bags Hit Amazon Through Secondhand Distributor

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Forecasts Record Year, Relying on Strong Pipeline to Drive Revenues

Bergdorf Goodman‘s ’360-degree’ Celebration of Akris

The Manhattan luxury emporium is helping the family-owned Swiss fashion house mark its centennial.

Albert Kriemler
Albert Kriemler Courtesy Photo

With windows, in-store installations and experiences, and even an evening for special clients at the New York Stock Exchange, Bergdorf Goodman is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Akris.

For the event, which started Thursday and is being touted as a “360-degree” campaign, Bergdorf is featuring an exclusive anniversary capsule collection. It takes inspiration from the ’80s and includes a tailored leather suit, plaid suiting, a cashmere jersey dress with a leather peplum-corsage set-in, and evening looks with lurex wool double-face with tulle insert.

Three of Bergdorf’s Fifth Avenue windows and a fourth-floor installation display archival looks from Akris. There are also two displays on the main floor and a sixth floor Akris Punto installation. The windows and in-store visuals also highlight the anniversary book — another Bergdorf Goodman exclusive — titled “Akris — A Century in Fashion Selbstverständlich.” (The last word is the German word for “of course” in English.)

Related Galleries

As of press deadline, Akris creative director Albert Kriemler, and Linda Fargo, BG’s senior vice president of women’s fashion and store presentation director, were set to host top clients at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, well after the closing bell. On the agenda: cocktails and dinner on the trading floor, videos from Akris’ just published 100th anniversary book, and a showing of Akris’ Paris runway show on NYSE’s large-scale screens.

“When preparing this collection, I remembered my first days in New York and how I discovered the famous Bergdorf Goodman Fifth Avenue windows in 1979. I felt the desire to see my future collections in these windows onto the world one day,” Kriemler said.

“This collection takes inspiration from the ’80s, when Akris was launched at Bergdorf’s by Dawn Mello, one of the first and only women in executive leadership at the time, wielding clout,” Kriemler said. Mello, Bergdorf’s legendary president, passed away in February 2020. “She was a woman with a keen eye and understated aesthetic, that helped shift the landscape of American fashion and paved the way for Akris in the United States. A true woman with purpose,” Kriemler said.

Looks in the collection are dedicated to Mello; Kriemler’s mother Ute Kriemler; Fargo; and singer/songwriter Alicia Keys who wore an Akris dress on the cover of her “Girl on Fire” album.

Through its digital channels, Bergdorf Goodman will mark the occasion through video and image content focusing on the spring 2023 Akris collection and runway show. Akris will amplify this on social media through a series of Instagram Reel and Instagram Stories content. 

Akris was founded by Kriemler’s grandmother Alice Kriemler-Schoch. The brand’s roots are in St. Gallen, Switzerland, an epicenter for textile mills and embroidery houses since the 18th century. For Kriemler, incorporating exceptional fabrics into his fashion creation is at the center of his design process.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Hot Summer Bags

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of Akris

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad