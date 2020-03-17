By  on March 17, 2020

Bergdorf Goodman and the Neiman Marcus store in Hudson Yards closed today, joining the rapidly growing list of coronavirus-related store closings around the country.

The company said the stores will remain closed until further notice, while noting that bergdorfgoodman.com and neimanmarcus.com continue to operate.

