FOOD, GLORIOUS FOOD: With the weather warming up, vaccinations rolling out, and people eager to get out, BG on Fifth, Bergdorf Goodman’s outdoor restaurant, reopened today. BG on Fifth first opened Oct. 1, 2020, and closed Nov. 15 once the weather got cold and just before the holiday windows were unveiled. The space is situated on Fifth Avenue on the sidewalk next to the luxury emporium, unlike many other restaurants around city which extend out onto streets.

BG conducts daily temperature checks for staff and insists the staff wear masks and gloves at all times. Seating arrangements adhere to social distancing guidelines and parties are limited to six.

The new space brings elements of the design of BG’s restaurant inside the store on the seventh floor, with nods to the building’s Beaux Arts heritage with ’30s- and ’70s-inspired decor such as the hooded Bergère chairs and the ivory, ebony and yellow color palette. On the menu: BG restaurant staples such as the signature Gotham Salad and afternoon tea, along with new items inspired by French classics such as Prince Edward Island mussels. The seventh floor restaurant continues to operate at 50 percent maximum capacity and with six feet of space between table areas.