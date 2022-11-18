Bergdorf Goodman Gets Lavish and ‘Crafty’ for Holiday

For holiday 2022, Bergdorf Goodman draws back the curtain of luxury with its campaign titled “Magic in the Making.”

The campaign, launched Thursday with the unveiling of Bergdorf’s seven holiday windows, pays tribute to artisans and their techniques, traditions and handiwork, and explores the notion of “extraordinary thinking” and creativity. The campaign also encompasses in-store and digital presentations, exclusive products, and first-class travel experiences.

“Our holiday windows are always crafty, but this year craft itself is the theme. We celebrate crafts and the master craftspeople with whom we collaborate to create the windows,” said David Hoey, Bergdorf’s senior director of visual presentation.

“Each window focuses on a particular craft: paper sculpture, woodworking, papier mâché, dressmaking and more,” said Hoey. “We believed it was time to put a spotlight on the magic of making things by hand. We think the meticulousness of the craft process is evident at a glance, but we hope that onlookers really stop and take it all in.”

The windows lavishly display a mosaic magician surrounded by a menagerie of colorful animals, monumental wooden birds and 17th-century paper artisans. According to Bergdorf’s, it took 10,000 hours of work and 10 months to complete the windows. In the windows, fashions from Aliette, Carolina Herrera, Libertine, Marc Jacobs, Noir Kei Ninomiya, Paco Rabanne, Prabal Gurung, Simone Rocha, Valentino and others are shown.

For the holiday merchandising, Bergdorf’s partnered with Sarabande and Gabriela Hearst on exclusive, limited-edition giftable items rooted in craftsmanship. Each will “pop up” with activations at various times through the season.

Four artists from Sarabande, the foundation established by Lee Alexander McQueen to support artists and designers through scholarships and subsidized studio space, will conduct immersive activations, Nov. 18 to 20, including Camilla Hanney fashioning ceramics, Castro Smith engraving modern jewelry pieces with European and Japanese techniques, jeweler Christopher Thompson Royds transforming his flora motifs into a golden tiara, and multidisciplinary artist Karimah Hassan painting live in the store. Each one-of-a-kind creation can be purchased. Sarabande’s tome, “Bound,” featuring the work of 36 artists bound together by hand and wrapped in hand-embroidered linen by Uttar Pradesh, will be available exclusively at Bergdorf’s. Only 100 editions were created.

Gabriela Hearst will bring two artisans of Manos del Uruguay to Bergdorf’s to demonstrate their Fair Trade, handmade knitting process for the first time in the U.S. Manos del Uruguay’s mission is to provide women in rural Uruguay communities with economic independence through age-old skills. The artisans, from Dec. 7 to 9, will demonstrate their techniques while knitting Gabriela Hearst classics — the Clarissa Sweater and the Lauren Wrap — using Welfat cashmere.

Key brand partners have curated experiential packages priced from $15,000 to $150,000 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting City Harvest. Christopher John Rogers will design a custom look inspired by his Collection 010 and provide three fittings with his team, including one with himself. Lunch at BG Restaurant, a front-row seat at the brand’s fashion show, and a night out at Rogers’ favorite New York City spots are part of the package.

Irene Forte has organized a trip to Palermo, with a three-night stay at the Verdura Resort that has an Irene Forte Spa, and a golf course against the backdrop of ancient Greek and Roman sites and the Mediterranean Sea.

Khaite’s creative director Cate Holstein will do a personal fitting on a dress inspired by one designed for the Met Gala. The package includes a stay at The Carlyle, lunch at BG Restaurant, dinner at the Monkey Bar and drinks and jazz at The Carlyle’s Bemelmans Bar.

Kiton is offering an extensive package to Milan and Naples, while Schiaparelli is offering a trip to Paris — both with extensive cultural, fashion and dining experiences. Also being offered are three nights at the Maroma, a redesigned Belmond Hotel along Mexico’s Caribbean coast.

On Tuesday, Bergdorf’s digital channels will release a “Magic in the Making” film featuring a cast of store associates as well as Victoria Beckham, Pat McGrath, Marc Jacobs, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Luar’s Raul Lopez putting the finishing touches on decorations.