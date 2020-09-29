@StellaMcCartney has published its first "eco-impact report" with new partner @LVMH, and is strategizing for the future.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ In the report, McCartney said lockdown has made her more committed than ever to quantifying her company's impact on the environment, and to focusing on positive actions, rather than simply controlling the damage caused by sourcing and the supply chain.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ "Now more than ever we need to slow down and be more mindful, while simultaneously accelerating our push toward circularity and regenerative, nature-based solutions — remaining focused on having a positive environmental and social impact and making every action count," she said. "While we still have a long way to go, I have never felt more hopeful [about what] we can achieve, but we need to do this collectively."⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The report pointed to the destructive impact of farming, logging and mining in particular, and said the company is looking for ways to remedy the damage.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Looking ahead, the company said the world is entering “into the most consequential decade for humanity, and the choices that we collectively make between 2020 and 2030 will determine what the future of life on our planet looks like.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: Samantha Conti