Bergdorf Goodman is opening Thursday an ephemeral outdoor dining concept, BG on Fifth, situated right in front of the store on Fifth Avenue between 57th and 58th Streets. Aside from dining al fresco, while waiting for the food to arrive, it’s a chance to gaze at BG’s often intricate window displays.
The 32-seat café’s menu will offer some favorites from the seventh-floor BG Restaurant, such as the housemade gnocci with black truffle cream, afternoon tea and the Gotham Salad, as well as cocktails and Champagne. Lunch and afternoon tea will be served “in a refined setting that echoes that of the restaurant inside the store.” The BG Restaurant also reopens with a limited capacity of 25 percent.
Seven blocks to the south, L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue reopens Wednesday, marking the completion of the reopening of the Manhattan flagship. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner at reduced capacity with enhanced health and safety protocols to ensure a safe, comfortable and enjoyable dining experience for all guests. L’Avenue at Saks will also offer New York City delivery starting Monday. The restaurant will operate at 25 percent capacity and with a modified menu, and the French Alps-inspired lounge area within the restaurant has been converted into a second dining room. Additionally, outdoor dining with views of Rockefeller Center will be offered on the Saks terrace on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Restaurant dining is an integral part of New York’s culture and what makes it such a vibrant city,” said Marc Metrick, the president and chief executive officer of Saks. It’s also integral to the retail experience.