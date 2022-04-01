Bergdorf Goodman Promotes Two Execs

Bergdorf Goodman, promoting from within, named Cheryl Han senior vice president of bergdorfgoodman.com and customer strategy and Melissa Xides senior vice president of stores and brand operations.

Darcy Penick, president of Bergdorf Goodman, credited both women with developing teams and creating strategies that bring momentum to the business. Bergdorf’s is a division of the Neiman Marcus Group.

Cheryl Han

Han joined Bergdorf’s in September 2018 as a contractor to work with Penick “to lead and establish the strategic growth plan for bergdorfgoodman.com,” the company said Friday. She led an overhaul of the BG website and the creation of the BG app, working with the store’s tech organization. Subsequently, Han transitioned in-house as vice president of Bergdorf Goodman Online in February 2020.

“Han has been at the helm of BGO’s rapid growth and scaled the business and organization in the last 24 months building on its foundational strategic vision,” the company said in a statement. In October 2020, Han added responsibilities for leading customer strategy. “Under her leadership, the company increased its investment and focus on customer strategies and customer relationship management, delivering strong results in the business,” BG said.

Prior to BG, Han was the chief executive officer of Keaton Row, an online personal styling service that she founded. Prior to that, she consulted with Neiman Marcus on strategy for the luxury retailer’s digital experience.

Xides joined BG in July 2019 as vice president of customer experience, for the BG stores, spearheading efforts to attract and retain talent involved in building customer relationships and shaping the luxury customer experience. “Melissa has provided steady and effective guidance through tremendous complexity during the pandemic, driven dynamic shifts in how we serve customers remotely and in person, while sustaining a clear and consistent vision for the stores. Melissa has also played a critical leadership role in BG’s environmental, social, governance strategy,” the company said.

Prior to joining the company, Xides held a variety of executive roles across stores, direct-to-consumer buying and retail for SoulCycle, Tory Burch, Jack Spade, Kate Spade and Gap.

Melissa Xides

Penick became president of Bergdorf’s in September 2018 after serving as CEO of Shopbop, the online retailer owned by Amazon. Not long after Penick began leading efforts to overhaul the Bergdorf website to make it appear less transactional, more experiential and about storytelling, and streamlined, all with the intent of driving digital sales, capturing additional digital shoppers and projecting stronger alignment to the 57th Street flagship and the BG brand image.