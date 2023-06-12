Bergdorf’s Revamps Second Floor of Goodman’s Men’s Store

Goodman is getting a facelift.

The luxury men’s-only store on Fifth Avenue is putting the finishing touches on what men’s fashion director Bruce Pask described as an “intuitive readjustment” to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers.

“There’s very little of the store that won’t be touched,” he said.

The bulk of the changes will be on the second floor, which houses tailored clothing, furnishings and luxury sportswear. The first floor carries sportswear, shoes, jewelry, vintage watches, accessories and a Self Care shop while runway-driven designer collections are on the third floor along with casual footwear and the B Shop, a rotating boutique curated by Pask. The first floor also houses The Studio, a space right inside the main Fifth Avenue entrance that highlights new and emerging designers.

Some of the key moves on the second floor, which are scheduled to be completed later this week, include the relocation of Charvet, the high-end French shirt brand that is carried exclusively at Goodman’s, from its shop on the first floor to a new boutique on the second floor where it will sit alongside tailored clothing and other dress furnishings.

Exclusives on the floor will include a shop for Cesare Attolini, a Neopolitan brand whose history dates back to the ’30s, as well as the addition of Brunello Cucinelli’s Sartoria Solomeo line, the only distribution point in the U.S. outside the company’s own boutique.

In addition, an annex for Kiton’s Vicuña line is being created that will be adjacent to the permanent Kiton shop on the floor. Vicuña is the Italian brand’s collection created from the luxury fiber.

A VIP dressing area has been added that will offer shoppers food and beverage service from the in-house Goodman’s bar, alterations and a lounge.

The additions augment the existing assortment, which includes a shop for Brioni, a U.S. exclusive for Goodman’s that opened around a year ago, as well as Tom Ford, an exclusive to the Neiman Marcus Group, along with Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren Purple Label and others. In March, a new Ermenegildo Zegna shop opened on the floor.

Yumi Shin, chief merchandising officer of Bergdorf Goodman, said the layout of the second floor is indicative of the “unique Bergdorf Goodman edit” the team has created to address the demand for more-formal dressing in a post-pandemic world.

Pask characterized the spaces as “intuitive and inspiring” and in response to the significant uptick in sales of more tailored pieces and furnishings.

“Tailoring is really important to our client,” he said. “Occasion-based clothing continues to be very strong for events and celebrations in a post-pandemic world. Even though it’s not mandated in a work environment anymore, we’re seeing a real desire to dress up again. Our customer really appreciates craftsman — and we have that.”

Pask said neckwear is also seeing a resurgence and indicates the periodic “pendulum swings” that occur in menswear.

The store is seeing “commensurate growth in luxury sportswear as well,” which fills the need for “relaxed formality,” Pask said. “And that’s heartening.”

Overall, the company is seeing “strong response to our men’s business,” Shin said, both in the store and online. “Our men’s customer is more informed than ever,” Pask said. “One of the benefits of social media is that you see what other people are wearing and our customer is making bolder choices.”

The merchants said there are plans for further renovations of the Goodman’s store, but they’re not yet prepared to provide details or timing. “We will continue to work on the men’s store and there will be other updates on the first and third floors,” said Shin.

Pask said the ability to shift and adjust the assortment and location of brands is one advantage of being a brick-and-mortar retailer. “That’s the beauty of being a retail environment,” he said.

To introduce the new second-floor configuration to customers, Goodman’s will partner with The Macallan, the single malt whisky brand, on Wednesday for a special tasting event.

Bergdorf Goodman is part of the Neiman Marcus Group, which is having some struggles as retail sales overall slow. Last week, the Dallas-based company reported a 9 percent drop in revenues, and a 25 percent decline in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to $124 million in the third quarter. The corporation does not break out results for Bergdorf Goodman. However, NMG did point to strength in luxury men’s sales across the company as a whole.