Bergdorf’s Penthouse Beauty Salon Shutting Down

Salon Yoshiko, situated on the penthouse ninth level of Bergdorf Goodman, will cease operations on July 3.

The 4,500-square-foot salon, with its warm and welcoming staff and windows overlooking Central Park, has been offering a range of beauty services including massages, facials, waxing, manicures and pedicures, and a full-service hair salon with cuts, colors and blowouts.

Bergdorf’s, in a statement provided to WWD, indicated: “Yoshiko and Bergdorf Goodman recently announced the upcoming closure of Salon Yoshiko with the final day of services on July 3, 2023. The salon opened in 2019 and has serviced New Yorkers and Bergdorf Goodman clients through a philosophy that beauty encompasses the mind, body and spirit.

“Yoshiko and Bergdorf Goodman mutually came to the decision to close the salon. There are no immediate plans for the salon space at Bergdorf Goodman.”

The salon’s website contains a note from the management team stating, “We thank all who have supported us through our journey over the years. Our technicians will reach out to you once the details of their new locations are available. Our Palm Beach location still remains open for business.”

The salon was founded by therapist Carol Nappi. Seiji Kitazato has been the creative director. It opened after John Barrett, who operated his salon at Bergdorf’s for 23 years, moved out and relocated to 432 Park Avenue. Barrett’s salon had attracted a celebrity clientele who included Hillary Clinton, Dame Judi Dench and Martha Stewart, but apparently, the Yoshiko beauty salon couldn’t draw a sufficient audience through the pandemic. New York continues to recover from the pandemic as it’s only been recently that office workers and tourists have begun to return to the city.

Before Barrett, Frédéric Fekkai operated a salon in the penthouse at Bergdorf’s.

A “plant closing” filing with the New York State Department of Labor indicated that 52 Yoshiko employees would be affected by the salon’s closing. It also said the employees are not represented by a union and that the reason for the dislocation was economic.

Bergdorf’s penthouse level was once a 17-room apartment for the Goodman family. Originally Edwin Goodman, founder of Bergdorf’s along with Herman Bergdorf, lived in the apartment. Subsequently, his son Andrew and Andrew’s wife Nena lived there until it was converted to the John Barrett salon. The Goodmans were known for staging lavish parties in their penthouse.