For Bergdorf Goodman, there’s no place like home.

As life in New York finally starts to normalize after 14 months of COVID-19, it’s fitting that Bergdorf Goodman’s pre-fall campaign embodies several of the city’s landmarks, communities and unique energy. Through film and photos, fashions from Khaite, Jil Sander, Simone Rocha, The Row, Dries Van Noten, Petar Petrov, Proenza Schouler and other designer labels are portrayed at Grand Army Plaza at the southeast corner of Central Park, on the tony streets of the Upper East Side, and from the promenade in Brooklyn Heights overlooking the Manhattan skyline, among other settings. Of course, it’s a certain slice of New York depicted to correlate with Bergdorf’s unabashed luxury.

The campaign, called “It’s a New York Life,” debuts today with content across Bergdorf’s digital platforms including bg.com, social media and paid social. There also will be activations and programs expanding the theme through the summer. The retailer will disclose those later.

Marrying New York’s richness with modern luxury was “a natural,” said Elle Strauss, vice president of creative and brand marketing at Bergdorf’s. The campaign, Strauss said, is “an extension of our storytelling” and a reflection of how Bergdorf’s is trying to be “not so much transactional” in its messaging. “We are creating these distinctive voices and different points of view. It’s important our campaigns resonate emotionally with our customers.”

Photographed and filmed by Krisztián Éder, It’s a New York Life features Alek Wek, Anh Duong and Ella Emhoff in various scenarios starting at Central Park and en route to Bergdorf Goodman. Each person takes a different means of transportation, from a New York taxi to the subway. The campaign also has the models reading different portions of a “love letter” to New York written by BG staff, to pay further tribute the city. “In casting the campaign, we sought out truly distinctive voices and these three women embody what makes New York such a spectacular, diverse and creative place, fueled by a love of fashion,” Strauss said. “We wanted to showcase a uniquely New York experience and each of them brought a level of depth and honesty to the project that we believe will resonate across New York City and beyond.” The models all live in the city, while Emhoff attends the New School’s Parsons School of Design.

Scenes and institutions of New York City have been depicted in various BG campaigns, content and windows in the past, most recently with the 2017 holiday windows titled,”To New York With Love.”

“New York City has always played a starring role in the story of Bergdorf Goodman. Whether you’re on Fifth Avenue or on the other side of the globe, this campaign is a reminder of the magic that Bergdorf’s and New York City inextricably share,” said Darcy Penick, president of Bergdorf Goodman.