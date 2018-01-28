Bergdorf Goodman, putting some celebrity power behind its just-revamped web site, has selected Rihanna as a guest editor of bg.com for a week.

Rihanna will be involved in curating her favorite picks from her Fenty collection as well as from other designers. The collaboration goes further with a Fenty pop-up opening inside Bergdorf’s women’s store on Feb. 7 in time for New York Fashion Week.