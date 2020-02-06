Bergdorf Goodman wants to be “channel-less” and has revamped its web site, striving to capture additional digital shoppers and e-commerce and project stronger alignment to the 57th Street flagship and the BG brand image.

“We’ve been spending a tremendous amount of time unifying a vision of the brand. That means taking the best of our heritage — the inspiration, the storytelling, the escapism and engaging customers — and thinking about that in a much more channel-less way,” said Darcy Penick, president of Bergdorf Goodman, a division of the Neiman Marcus Group.