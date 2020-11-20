LONDON — The Bicester Village Shopping Collection, comprising 11 shopping centers in Europe and China, is launching “The Season of Giving” holiday campaign on Friday, which is also World Children’s Day, to support its Do Good initiative.

The campaign not only wants to light up the holiday spirit for its shoppers but also aims to create a brighter and empowered future for women and children through the program. Through the Do Good program, the retailer has partnered with ten global charities — such as Brides Do Good, Charity Water, IntoUniversity, Make-A-Wish and World Connect — to raise awareness and funds to make a sustainable impact for local and global communities that need support.

Running through early 2021, the holiday campaign will weave events and donation opportunities throughout the outlet centers, providing a platform, both virtually and physically, for shoppers to do good and make a difference.

Each center will invite guests to participate in the Do Good program with a series of activities and touchpoints, such as virtual car boot sales, sustainable pop-ups, partnerships with window illustrators and special products by artists. Some villages will offer special tote bags with profits going directly to charity partners.

“Each of our villages is committed to enriching, engaging and nurturing the communities they serve by being a force for good,” said Chantal Khoueiry, chief culture officer at The Bicester Village Shopping Collection.

“This holiday season we invite our guests to join the movement as we know it takes an entire village to make a difference — and we can do more good if we do it all together. Our Season of Giving brings our villages and guests together reinforcing and strengthening the magic of our unique community spirit across the entire collection,” she added.