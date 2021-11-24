Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Posts Another Blow-out Quarter Ahead of the Holidays

Accessories

Bulgari Invests in Highly Strategic U.S. Market

Accessories

Fine Jewelry Is Becoming Less Formal — and More Fun

Black Friday: Retailers Ready and Set to Go

Retailers expect significant gains for Black Friday weekend and the holiday season overall without sharp peaks and valleys in the sales trends.

2021 Holiday Shopping Season: Delays, Deals
Black Friday shoppers AP

For Black Friday weekend, no one expects a retail barnburner — nor will it be anywhere near a turkey.

Evolving forces of nature and consumer dynamics could deliver a better-than-expected outcome, particularly since many retailers entered the fourth quarter with momentum after posting third-quarter gains, though a degree of caution pervades the industry.

“We are excited about the weekend but we don’t expect to see a huge peak and then a complete quiet period after. It will be like last year when there was more continuity,” Fran Horowitz, chief executive officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., told WWD on Tuesday.

“As supply chain challenges continue to snowball, holiday shoppers have quickly realized that a turtle dove in the hand is worth two in the bush,” said Stephen Rogers, executive director of Deloitte Insights Consumer Industry Center. “While spending during the Thanksgiving period will be on the rise, overall participation will be down slightly. Many shoppers have already secured their wish-list items and taken advantage of retailers’ ‘rolling Black Friday’ offers. That said, early holiday shoppers are still set to spend more over Thanksgiving, demonstrating a merry opportunity for both in-store and online retailers.”

Related Galleries

After going mostly virtual last year, 56 percent of consumers are planning to shop in-store, up from 41 percent last year, according to Deloitte’s holiday survey of 4,315 consumers conducted online by an independent research company between Sept. 7 to 14.

At the National Retail Federation, “We’re expecting another record-breaking holiday season this year and Thanksgiving weekend will play a major role as it always has. Nonetheless, consumers are starting earlier than ever to be sure they can get what they want, when they want it, at a price they want to pay. Black Friday stopped being a one-day event years ago, and this year some consumers started shopping for Christmas as early as Halloween,” said Matthew Shay, president and chief executive officer. “NRF is encouraging consumers to shop safe and shop early, but retailers are confident they have enough inventory on hand to meet holiday demand.”

For the three-day Black Friday weekend, the NRF estimates 158.3 million people, up from 156.6 million last year but still below the 165.3 million in pre-pandemic 2019, will be out shopping. That’s according to an NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics survey of 7,837 adult consumers from Nov. 1 to 10. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percent.

The survey found that 30.6 million people plan to shop either in-store or online on Thanksgiving Day; 108 million will shop on Black Friday; 58.1 million on Small Business Saturday; 31.2 million on Sunday, and 62.8 million on Cyber Monday. The total of the daily numbers exceeds the overall figure because some consumers will shop multiple days.

Consumers are preparing for the Thanksgiving weekend with “careful enthusiasm,” according to the International Council of Shopping Centers.

Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy’s Inc., is among the more optimistic, believing Black Friday will still be a big volume day, rivaling years past. As far as Black Friday being impacted by all the earlier holiday selling that’s been happening, “I don’t think it’s going to be,” Gennette told WWD. “Black Friday is always kind of an event in itself. I think it’s a pilgrimage and now customers are getting out of the house,” after being cooped in by COVID-19.

“America is going to get out there,” Gennette said. “Black Friday is always this amazing opportunity and Macy’s shows up really well because of our Thanksgiving Day parade.”

Gennette said the real question is how big of a “lull” in shopping occurs after Cyber Monday. Historically, retailers typically saw a huge lull in shopping after Cyber Monday until about 10 days before Christmas when business would rebound. Yet with the earlier holiday shopping of the past two years, the pattern has flattened out.

This year, retailers are confronting supply chain shortages, labor shortages, raging energy increases, and widespread inflation, and are cognizant that consumers are beginning to shift their spending from material goods to experiences such as traveling and dining out more often. Retailers have so far managed to offset all that, reporting solid third-quarter sales and profitability fueled by increased consumer demand, greater full-price selling, and steady increases in foot traffic at stores and malls.

Forecasts for holiday 2021 overall have been bullish, mostly in the high-single digit range. NRF projects holiday sales during November and December will grow between 8.5 percent and 10.5 percent over 2020, to between $843.4 billion and $859 billion. Consumers are expected to spend $997.73 on average.

Mastercard projects U.S. retail sales growing 7.4 percent excluding automotive and gas; Customer Growth Partners sees U.S. retail sales increasing 6.7 percent; AlixPartners projects an increase of 10 to 13 percent over last year’s holiday season, and KPMG expects holiday sales will be 7 percent higher.

Specifically for the Black Friday weekend, several factors work in favor of retailers. Temperatures are dropping, which will perk up seasonal purchases. Many stores, Target, Kohl’s and Macy’s among them, will stay closed Thanksgiving Day for the second year in a row. That pushes business to Black Friday. For about a decade prior to COVID-19, retailers were keeping their stores open on Thanksgiving, dragging Black Friday down.

Meanwhile, in-store traffic has been inching up and up since the fall and back-to-school seasons, when students returned to the classrooms, and offices starting seeing employees return. The ubiquitous reports of supply shortages have consumers spooked they won’t get the gifts they want to buy, so many will come out Black Friday.

The day after Thanksgiving always gets huge traffic and business in stores. But last year there wasn’t the historical, sharp Black Friday spike retailers were long accustomed to due to ongoing consumer caution about the pandemic and retailers launching early holiday campaigns and Black Friday deals, thereby elongating the holiday shopping season and evening out the pattern of shopping.

This season, retailers have been reporting similar earlier shopping, along with greater full-price selling and higher average unit retail prices. Still, there’s been stepped-up promoting this week to get out in front of the Black Friday weekend. Apple, for example, advertised that from Friday to Monday, shoppers will be able to get a $50 gift card upon purchasing an eligible iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac, among other products. Intermix unleashed a designer sale offering 40 percent off. Pura Vida is running a Black Friday sale Tuesday to Saturday offering 50 percent off site-wide and free shipping, and last Sunday, Lands’ End offered turtlenecks starting at $9, and up to 70 percent off everything else.

“On a national level, sales in seasonal categories are going to be up because it will be cold in the large metropolitan centers, including  New York and Chicago,” said Evan Gold, Planalytics executive vice president.

According to Planalytics, temperatures will be colder in the Northeast, Southeast, and Great Lakes region, which will stimulate sales of seasonal apparel, like outerwear, gloves, hats, scarves, blankets fleece, and heaters.

Temperatures in New York during the Black Friday weekend will be in the mid-40s, about 10 degrees colder than last year, according to forecasts. Chicago will be below freezing, around 27 degrees on Black Friday, or 12 degrees colder than last year, and will be one of the coldest markets in the country. However, Los Angeles is expected to be in the mid-60s, about nine degrees warmer than last year, and will be negative in terms of seasonal categories. Casper, Wyoming, and Denver will also be warmer, upper 40s, versus upper 20s last year.

“If you allocate inventory based on what happened last year you will definitely lose” said Gold. “Weather very rarely repeats year-over-year, and there’s more volatility now than there was years ago.”

While there will be rainfall and precipitation, it is not expected to be traffic limiting. Last year, the Thanksgiving/Black Friday weekend was the warmest and driest since 2017, according to Planalytics.

Shoppers are projected to spend an average of $491 over the course of the weekend ahead, according to the ICSC Thanksgiving Intentions Survey conducted online with 1,015 respondents by Engine Insights from Nov. 12 to 14. Key factors for shoppers deciding where they will shop and make purchases over the Thanksgiving weekend include deals and promotions (36 percent); availability of products (31 percent), and variety of products and styles (22 percent).

“The holiday shopping season started early this year and we expect a busy Thanksgiving weekend with consumers looking for gifts and personal items,” commented Tom McGee, ICSC president and CEO. “Black Friday promotions also began early this year and will be front and center throughout the holiday weekend as consumers look for deals and prioritize getting the best price on their purchases.”

ICSC said of those visiting malls and shopping centers this holiday season, 59 percent plan to actually shop the stores; 47 percent will dine at a restaurant; 24 percent will go to a movie, and 15 percent will have a child’s picture taken with Santa.

The NRF survey indicated that 66 percent of holiday shoppers plan to shop the Thanksgiving-Black Friday weekend this year. Among those shopping on Thanksgiving Day, 65 percent are likely to do so in stores, up from 50 percent last year, when worries about COVID-19 were still keeping many people at home. On Black Friday, 64 percent are likely to shop in stores, up from 51 percent last year.

For those shopping during the weekend, deals that are “too good to pass up” remain the top reason, cited by 58 percent, but tradition continued to come in second at 28 percent.

While Thanksgiving weekend will be busy, 61 percent of those surveyed had already begun holiday shopping, close to last year’s 59 percent but up from 51 percent in 2011. The survey found 46 percent started earlier this year than they typically do. While the bulk of shopping may be yet to come, consumers had completed 28 percent of their holiday shopping by early November.

“Shopping early is a trend we’ve seen for years and it began long before the pandemic,” said Phil Rist, Prosper’s executive vice president of strategy. “While some consumers like the thrill of last-minute shopping and others just procrastinate, many prefer the comfort of having the shopping done early so they can relax and enjoy the season.”

Clothing continued to top the shopping gift lists of consumers. Of those surveyed, 53 percent will give gifts of apparel. Forty-six percent will give gift cards; followed by toys at 39 percent; books/music/movies/video games at 35 percent, and food/candy at 31 percent.

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Black Friday: Retailers Pulled Both Ways

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad