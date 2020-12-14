PARIS — French online retailers posted a 20 percent jump in business over Black Friday week this year, as consumers held off until the sales bonanza to kick off their holiday shopping, according to e-commerce association Fevad.

The performance resembled increases clocked over the past two years — sales were up 22 percent in 2019 and 21 percent in 2018.

Fevad, an online retail association that spans all sectors and counts more than 600 companies, including Amazon and French catalogue company La Redoute, reported an 8 percent increase in online consumption over the third quarter, spurred by a shift to digital channels as the coronavirus crisis kept people away from stores.

During Black Friday week in France, which ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 this year, home decoration and tech products were among the fastest-growing categories, according to Fevad.

The association noted the growth over the week came despite store openings following a month of lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The government negotiated an agreement with French retailers to postpone Black Friday to the first Thursday in December to avoid consumers rushing into stores as the lockdowns lifted. Some e-commerce operators had already started offering discounts earlier.

In the U.S., overall retail sales on Black Friday rose 21.6 percent with consumers spending $9 billion online, according to Adobe Analytics.