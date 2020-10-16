Celine executive Blondie Tsang is to become the new president of Lane Crawford and Joyce, succeeding Andrew Keith, who is leaving the role on Nov. 6 after 10 years at the helm of those retailers.

Keith said in an email he is returning to the U.K. after 25 years in Hong Kong.

The executive joined Lane Crawford in 2001 and “played an extremely pivotal role in one of the most defining eras of transformation and growth in the histories of both Lane Crawford and Joyce,” Jennifer Woo, chairman and chief executive officer of the company, said in an announcement.

“Andrew has been an inspirational leader to our teams, a great champion of talent and of luxury craftsmanship, a trusted partner, and a driver of change within the industry,” Woo wrote. “He will be greatly missed as a friend, colleague and leader, and we wish him every success upon his return to his home country.”

His successor has also had a long career with the retailer, starting as an assistant buyer of ladies’ shoes and accessories in 1992 and eventually becoming senior vice president of accessories chain Pedder Group, a sister retailer to Lane Crawford.

Tsang will re-join Lane Crawford Group after seven years as managing director of Celine Asia Pacific where, according to Woo, she “built an extensive retail and wholesale distribution network, bought back franchise businesses and established new markets from a minimal brand presence with impressive returns.”

She will take up the role of president on Jan. 18, 2021, reporting to Woo.

Woo described Tsang as an “authoritative merchant, commercially astute with a unique fashion sensibility and experienced in providing a compelling end-to-end luxury consumer experience.”

Her appointment comes as Lane Crawford marks its 170th anniversary and Joyce’s 50th.

During his tenure as president, Keith spearheaded Lane Crawford’s move to omni-channel and led its expansion in Mainland China with flagship openings in Shanghai in 2013 and Chengdu in 2014, on top of its original Beijing location.

“At Joyce, he built on the legendary status of one of the world’s first and foremost fashion concept stores, while creating new opportunities through the Joyce Beauty business,” Woo added.

Like Tsang, Keith worked his way up from the shop floor to eventually oversee more than 20 Lane Crawford and Joyce stores. Earlier in his career, he had a job designing men’s sport jackets and suits for Marks & Spencer.

“I don’t have an MBA, and I don’t come from a legal background. I come from products, marketing and selling,” he told WWD in a recent interview. “Clearly, the future of retail and luxury is one where digital and physical are going to continue to fuse, so a fair amount of what we’ve been doing will be immersing people both physically and digitally in the stories that we’d like to share.”