In Movies, TV and Theater

“Manhattan” (1979)



“Starting Over” (1979)



“Moscow on the Hudson” (1984)



“Splash” (1984)



“Friends” (TV, 1994)



“Cloverfield” (2008, shot in an empty Robinsons-May store later converted to Bloomingdale’s.)



“The Gilded Age” (TV, 2022, scenes depicting Bloomingdale brothers’ Great East Side Bazaar.)

“Coco” (1969 musical inspired by Coco Chanel, with Katherine Hepburn and the song “Ohrbach’s, Bloomingdale’s, Best & Saks.”

“I Dreamt I Dwelt in Bloomingdale’s” (1970 rock opera about a Bloomingdale’s window mannequin.)