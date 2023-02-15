Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale’s Carousel

In recognition of Women’s History Month, Bloomingdale’s will feature items from 50 female-founded and -owned brands at its Carousel shop, the rotating pop-up format that every two months introduces a different theme.

Actress and producer Tika Sumpter partnered with Bloomingdale’s to pull together an assortment of home, self-care, fashion, accessories and kids’ products from the 50 brands including Kaleidadope, Kim Hill, The Spice Suite, Candice Luther, Estelle Glassware, Cult Gaia and others.

The Carousel will feature products from Sumpter’s own brand, Fort Sumpter, that were designed just for Bloomingdale’s. The capsule collection reflects Sumpter’s childhood. “Bloomingdale’s is giving these incredible women and their brands a platform to honor their success,” Sumpter said in a statement. “It’s a dream come true to be part of this incredible moment to celebrate women and Women’s History Month.”

Tika Sumpter

This edition of The Carousel will run from Feb. 23 to April 24, at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship in Manhattan and on Bloomingdales.com.

“By partnering with Tika Sumpter and the incredible group of entrepreneurs, we celebrate female empowerment through the lens of women who have broken barriers and successfully created brands in a range of spaces,” said Anya Deweerdt, marketing director, unique merchandising initiatives, Bloomingdale’s.

Among the activations and events planned: