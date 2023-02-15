×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Thom Browne RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Names Pharrell Williams Men’s Creative Director

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Luar and Mejuri Collaborate on Jewelry

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale’s Carousel

This edition of The Carousel rotating pop-up format will spotlight 50 female-founded and -owned brands in a variety of merchandise categories.

Female Founders products at Bloomingdale’s Carousel include the Shark Beauty hair dryer, Eberjey Chalet robe, Slip sleep mask and scrunchie and the U Beauty resurfacing compound.
Female Founders products at Bloomingdale’s Carousel include the Shark Beauty hair dryer, Eberjey Chalet robe, Slip sleep mask and scrunchie and the U Beauty resurfacing compound. Courtesy

In recognition of Women’s History Month, Bloomingdale’s will feature items from 50 female-founded and -owned brands at its Carousel shop, the rotating pop-up format that every two months introduces a different theme.

Actress and producer Tika Sumpter partnered with Bloomingdale’s to pull together an assortment of home, self-care, fashion, accessories and kids’ products from the 50 brands including Kaleidadope, Kim Hill, The Spice Suite, Candice Luther, Estelle Glassware, Cult Gaia and others.

The Carousel will feature products from Sumpter’s own brand, Fort Sumpter, that were designed just for Bloomingdale’s. The capsule collection reflects Sumpter’s childhood. “Bloomingdale’s is giving these incredible women and their brands a platform to honor their success,” Sumpter said in a statement. “It’s a dream come true to be part of this incredible moment to celebrate women and Women’s History Month.”

Related Galleries

Tika Sumpter

This edition of The Carousel will run from Feb. 23 to April 24, at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship in Manhattan and on Bloomingdales.com.

“By partnering with Tika Sumpter and the incredible group of entrepreneurs, we celebrate female empowerment through the lens of women who have broken barriers and successfully created brands in a range of spaces,” said Anya Deweerdt, marketing director, unique merchandising initiatives, Bloomingdale’s.

Among the activations and events planned:

  • The female founders will have their own home page on Bloomingdales.com.
  • On International Women’s Day, which is March 8, Sumpter and Angel Gregorio from The Spice Suite will host a shopping event on Bloomingdales.com.
  • On March 11, Bloomingdale’s stores around the country will host a “Saturday’s Generation” celebration of female founders with a range of activations and surprises.
  • On Fridays and Saturdays, Basquet, an emerging female-founded allergen-friendly grocery store, will offer samples. Basquet will also be displayed on The Carousel.
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Hot Summer Bags

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Female Founders Take a Ride on Bloomingdale's Carousel

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad