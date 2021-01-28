Bloomingdale’s restarts its biannual Shop for Good campaign on Monday by celebrating and supporting the National Museum of African American History and Culture; the Black Artists + Designers Guild, or BADG, and American Ballet Theatre’s RISE, or Representation and Inclusion Sustain Excellence, program.

The philanthropic campaign entails installations at all Bloomingdale’s stores, windows at the 59th Street flagship and a Shop for Good pop-up that doubles as a storytelling hub.

Bloomingdale’s began its partnership with the museum in the summer 2020, when it mobilized its stores and customers to raise funds for the museum. Bloomingdale’s featured American Ballet Theatre dancers in its 2020 virtual holiday benefit, and the retailer works with BADG to explore new designers and collaborators.

Bloomingdale’s Shop for Good campaign “elevates the voices of diverse and inclusive creatives across fashion, art and culture,” said Frank Berman, Bloomingdale’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “We have an ongoing commitment to champion equity and inclusivity, in addition to raising awareness and resources for the causes our communities and customers care about.”

Artist, designer and BADG member Bradley L. Bowers redesigned the Shop for Good logo in a 3D-inspired design.