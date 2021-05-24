Bloomingdale’s longstanding Aqua private brand is taking on a very animated dimension through a collaboration with designer Mary Katrantzou.

The Aqua x Mary Katrantzou limited-edition collaboration launches today with 18 pieces including dresses and separates blending Katrantzou’s bold prints with Aqua’s contemporary, trend-driven style. The collection features four prints Katrantzou created especially for the collaboration, centered on animal motifs and vibrant florals. The dresses and separates range from $78 to $378 and are being sold at all Bloomingdale’s stores and on Bloomingdales.com.

“The capsule collection was designed with the intention to create a joyful and feel-good collection that will appeal to women of all ages,” said Katrantzou, who some consider “the Queen of Print.”

“For the first time we also had the opportunity to delve into girl’s sizing, which was a great creative challenge,” she added. “The idea was to bring nature’s forms into the prints, from monarch butterflies to punchy florals, and from leopard prints to tropical bird prints, giving the wearer the option to mix and match the styles and patterns.”

“The exclusive prints featured in the collection line are animated, fresh and vibrant, and bring a level of excitement to dressing that our shoppers are currently seeking,” said Denise Magid, Bloomingdale’s executive vice president and general merchandise manager for ready-to-wear, concessions and Bloomingdale’s Outlets.

For Aqua, Katrantzou played with scale and color to create four print stories: butterflies, leopards, rainbow parrots and pink florals. The reimagined leopard print, seen on styles like a wrap jumpsuit, a cropped wide-leg pant, and a puff-sleeve sweater, features images of leopards emerging from their own animal print, as a new take on camouflage.

Blue, orange and pink butterflies are drawn over a magnified pattern of black-and-white butterfly wings, on a v-neck maxidress, long-sleeve top, and a printed leather jacket, for layering.

The animal motif continues with a print featuring rainbow parrots set against tropical flora, on a high neck dress, an off-the-shoulder romper, and a midi slip skirt. Rounding out the themes is a floral print on a crochet trim dress, an off-the-shoulder top and a smocked skirt. Aqua x Mary Katrantzou also has four designs for girls.

Aqua has previously partnered with Zendaya, Helen Owen, Mary Lawless Lee, Yigal Azrouel, Maddie & Tae, Zadig & Voltaire and Madeleine Thompson.