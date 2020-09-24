Bloomingdale’s is putting some fun into its fund-raising efforts.

The retailer’s annual Pink campaign, Friday through Nov. 1, this time features stand-up comics and boxing classes, whereby 100 percent of the ticket prices get donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The Tutu Project and the Marisa Acocella Foundation.

“In this COVID-19 environment, we needed to think differently about the points of interaction with our customers, particularly as it relates to in-store events and activations. So, we really rethought how to engage them with the campaign,” said Frank Berman, Bloomingdale’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

The campaign also includes shopping incentives, in-store visual displays and employee engagement projects centered on education and volunteerism including a panel with the BCRF. Last year, Bloomingdale’s customers helped raise more than $1 million for the campaign. The 59th Street flagship is lit in pink and will have Pink-themed windows on 59th Street through Oct. 11.

For the virtual comedy show, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m., comics Rachel Feinstein, Carmen Lynch and Jay Jurden will do stand-up routines. Ticket prices are based on the amount a customer would like to donate. The Rumble Boxing classes happen Oct. 3, 17 and 24 at 11:30 a.m. Each virtual class is $15, or $30 for all three.

Go to Pinkcomedy.eventbrite.com and Pinkboxing.eventbrite.com for reservations and donations.

Bloomingdale’s cardholders can enroll in the “Give Pink Get More” program for a $15 fee, 100 percent of which goes to the three philanthropies. From Sept. 25 to Nov. 1 cardholders can earn $25, in the form of a give pink, get more gift card, for every $250 they spend in-store or online on their credit card. Bloomingdale’s will also donate 10 percent of the original value for every Little Pink Gift Card purchased to the three philanthropies.