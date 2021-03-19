The latest Comme des Garçons “Pocket” shop with a black polka-dotted curved Plexiglass design by Rei Kawakubo has arrived at Bloomingdale’s.

The 500-square-foot Pocket shop opened Thursday on the main floor of Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship in Manhattan. According to Bloomingdale’s, the shop “integrates naturally into its surroundings, evokes the feeling of a convenience store, and is the first in the U.S. to feature Kawakubo’s new spatial design.” Kawakubo is the designer and founder of Comme des Garçons and founder of Dover Street Market.

Bloomingdale’s Pocket shop is merchandised with Comme des Garçons Play, a collection with a “design by no design” concept including woven shirts, solid and striped T-shirts, sweaters and hoodies for men and women, in addition to men’s polos and zip-up sweatshirts, and kids’ shirts. The shop also has the Comme des Garçons Play x Converse Chuck Taylor footwear in a variety of colors and prints and the playful Comme des Garçons heart-and-eyes graphic in low-top and high-top unisex styles; a wide selection of wallets in solid colors, bold hues and color block variations, and fragrances.

When the Pocket concept launched in Tokyo department stores in 2007, it was billed as a take on “a modern-day convenience store for pocket-sized items that you don’t have to think about too much and can buy on a whim.”