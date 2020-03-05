By  on March 5, 2020

Silicon Valley doesn’t always dress down.

“Don’t forget that people in California go skiing, visit cold weather climates, and they love a designer handbag or a great fragrance,” observed Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Bloomingdale’s. “I would never suggest Silicon Valley has a single dress code.”

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers