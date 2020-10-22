Bloomingdale’s holiday theme, “Give Happy,” spans an ad campaign, windows and a Virtual Holiday Benefit featuring singer and songwriter Andra Day and dancers from American Ballet Theatre.

For the holiday, the retailer will also have curated gift shops, new digital experiences, and innovative activations tying in with the holiday theme.

The Bloomingdale’s Virtual Holiday Benefit, a reimagining of the traditional holiday unveiling due to COVID-19, will showcase Day, along with ABT dancers Misty Copeland, Skylar Brandt, Herman Cornejo, and Gabe Stone Shayer. It will be hosted by comedian and actor Ali Wentworth.

“Bloomingdale’s has completely reimagined our approach to the holiday season following the events of this year, from our gift curation to how our customers shop and receive their gifts. Bloomingdale’s has always been a destination for fun and entertainment, but now more than ever, we wanted our holiday campaign to embody that spirit,” said Tony Spring, chief executive officer of Bloomingdale’s. “We know our customers may not be celebrating in the same ways they have in the past, so Bloomingdale’s is providing the perfect gifts and experiences to inspire customers to give happy to their loved ones, whoever they may be.”

The Virtual Holiday Benefit takes place Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. EST and supports the Child Mind Institute, whose mission is to transform the lives of children and families struggling with mental health and learning disorders. Customers can register and make a donation to receive special access.

Customers will have the opportunity to round up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, benefiting the Child Mind Institute. Shoppers on bloomingdales.com can also make a donation to the nonprofit organization, which Bloomingdale’s has supported for the past 11 years, at checkout.

For the holiday, Bloomingdale’s is offering such shopping options as in store, buy online for in-store pickup or contactless curbside pickup, appointments with stylists and personal shoppers, and new this year, delivery through DoorDash. All orders placed by 1 p.m. at Bloomingdale’s via DoorDash will be delivered same-day, while orders placed after the cut-off will be delivered next-day.

This year, Bloomingdale’s has created the new “Give Happy” holiday shop featuring cooking and entertainment, at-home relaxation and activities, and fun and games. The shop will open on bloomingdales.com on Oct. 25 and in stores in November. The retailer will also launch its holiday iteration of The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s, exclusive to the 59th Street store and web site, which is the latest in its rotating pop-up series overseen by expert curators and featuring brands such as Mansur Gavriel, Herno, Baccarat, and La Mer.

Bloomingdale’s will draw inspiration from its holiday campaign to create its “Give Happy” windows on Lexington Avenue. The window display will be unveiled on Nov. 23 following the Virtual Holiday Benefit.

Those who visit Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship and select stores nationwide, beginning in November, can see such activations as a Ralph’s coffee cart, “Happy Hour” at the Daikanyama to-go window featuring drink specials and treats with purchase from Nov. 21 to Dec. 12, custom gift wrap station that feature customers’ faces, and a Barefoot Dreams outdoor palm tree lot that brings a tropical escape to New York.