Tony Spring Rings the NYSE Bell With Gusto

STRONG ARM: What do heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder, Army Staff Sgt. and Medal of Honor recipient Ryan Pitts, and Bloomingdale’s chairman and chief executive officer Tony Spring have in common?

They all broke the gavel ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Not realizing his own strength, Spring broke the gavel Thursday upon ringing the closing bell. Bloomingdale’s, part of the publicly traded Macy’s Inc., was invited to the NYSE in celebration of the store’s 150 years in business. Spring was joined by Chris Taylor, vice president, NYSE Listings and Services, and others associated with the exchange and the store.

In May 2019, Deontay Wilder rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange, just a few days before his WBC heavyweight title defense against Dominic Breazeale at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Army Staff Sgt. Pitts, a hero fending off a Taliban attack while serving in Afghanistan, broke the gavel in 2014.