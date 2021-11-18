Adobe Taps Bolt to Integrate One-click Checkout With Commerce Platform

Adobe has teamed up with Bolt to offer its customers the one-click checkout solution. Retailers on Adobe Cloud and who use Magento Open Source can offer the feature beginning in the spring of 2022.

Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

“Adobe Commerce merchants will be able to easily embed Bolt’s checkout capability to enhance the customer experience in their digital storefront,” Bolt said in a statement. “As the enhanced checkout will be maintained by Adobe, merchants will benefit from functionalities that are always up-to-date, safe and stable, while delivering a compelling shopping experience.”

The company said Adobe merchants will also be able to join Bolt’s merchant network, “which will provide instant access to the company’s growing pool of 10 million recognized shoppers who can complete their checkout in just one click, and without logging into an account.”

Bob Buch, chief business officer of Bolt, said that Adobe doubling down on its solution to improve its checkout experience “is a huge testament to the success of our partnership to date. Since joining hands in 2020, we have empowered Adobe Commerce merchants with the option to integrate Bolt’s fast, seamless checkouts. Now, we’re taking it one step further by making it as easy as possible for Adobe Commerce merchants to offer their customers an enhanced checkout experience with Bolt.”

“We’re continuing to advance Adobe Commerce to help our merchants sustain growth and make every experience shoppable,” said Justin Merickel, vice president of business development at Adobe. “Our collaboration with Bolt provides brands with a seamless one-click checkout capability built on innovation and agility, ultimately improving the shopping experience for consumers.”

Bolt said when consumers visit a Bolt merchant, “they can check out in just one click instead of using guest checkout. By enabling one-click checkout, Bolt’s merchant partners have increased conversions 50 percent higher than guest checkout and offer checkouts that are 40 percent faster than guest checkouts.”

Jordan Jewell, research director of digital commerce at IDC, said the checkout “is the final interaction point that brands and retailers have with their customers pre-purchase, making it critical for merchants to get the checkout experience right and drive customer loyalty. Adobe’s partnership with Bolt is designed to help merchants improve upon the native checkout in Adobe Commerce by removing friction and reducing abandoned carts, so they can better compete in today’s fast-growing digital economy.”