BigCommerce Embeds Bolt’s ‘One-Click Checkout’ Into E-commerce Platform

BigCommerce and Bolt said they are deepening their partnership by embedding Bolt’s “One-Click Checkout and Shopper Network” into BigCommerce’s e-commerce platform. The feature will be available to SMBs and enterprise retailers in the U.S.

Bolt is now BigCommerce’s “de-facto” one-click checkout, and gives BigCommerce merchants “access to flip on Bolt One-Click Checkout in a self-serve manner within minutes, with no code or lengthy implementation necessary,” a spokeswoman said.

The terms of the partnership were not disclosed. But the move comes as online shopping continues to grow in unit volume and sales and as shoppers seek greater personalization, ease of use and smoother transactions.

“Bolt can easily be pre-built into merchants’ BigCommerce stores allowing them to deliver secure, one-click transactions to create fast and seamless shopping experiences that move customers beyond the ‘buy’ button, driving engagement and increasing conversion rates by up to 53 percent,” the companies said in a statement.

Bolt’s technology opens the door for retailers to tap “tens of millions of checkout-ready shoppers in the Bolt network allowing them to securely shop with a single identity across a merchant’s site, removing log-in or password requirements and establishing an instant connection to inspire brand loyalty and repeat business,” the company said, adding that it has an agnostic architecture that gives retailers the flexibility to connect to existing payment solutions already in place, “meeting merchants where they are — saving time and giving merchants their focus back to running the business.”

Justin Dermit, director of e-commerce and marketing at apparel brand Tyler’s, praised Bolt and BigCommerce, noting that the latter “helped us understand things like how to manage our workflows to vendors that would be good to partner with, like Bolt.”

Dermit said Bolt’s entire framework for online checkout “has revolutionized how we convert customers.”

“Bolt eliminates the worry of fraud and chargebacks, streamlines the checkout process and is building a network that is synonymous with secure and reliable,” Dermit said. “When our customers see the blue bolt, they know they can trust us as a retailer. BigCommerce and Bolt have been absolutely phenomenal for Tyler’s. Together the two solutions are helping us get our conversion rate up while keeping fraud rate down.”

Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce, said the past two years have accelerated changes “in what consumers expect to get out of their shopping experience, where trends like buy online, pick up in-store (BOPIS), buy now, pay later (BNPL) and payments processing, are rapidly gaining traction.”

“Having the right technology and infrastructure in place is essential for merchants to deliver on those expectations while focusing on the business at hand,” Klein said. “Expanding the availability of Bolt to all of our merchants will enable those store owners to further refine and optimize their checkout and overall conversion rates strategies, while still preserving their access to the myriad payment and other technology partner solutions that they also want to deploy.”

Bob Buch, chief business officer of Bolt, said consumers expect a seamless checkout experience, “whether they’re purchasing from a local boutique or a huge global retailer, so it’s crucial that these businesses provide the same quick, easy checkout that the biggest platforms do.”

Buch said the company is pleased to offer “this more deeply integrated solution that enables BigCommerce merchants to keep their existing guest checkout, while taking advantage of the increased conversion rate enabled by Bolt’s built-in one-click checkout. We’ve streamlined installation to make sure businesses of all sizes have nearly instant access to our network of tens of millions of shoppers.”

The features and expected outcomes of this integrated platform include increased conversion rates. “Bolt enables one-click registration for first-time shoppers in a merchant’s existing guest checkout flow, automatically identifying known shoppers,” Bolt said. “From Day One, every network shopper gets a Bolt one-click checkout experience without leaving a merchant’s site, leading to an increase in conversion rates and customer lifetime value.”

Other benefits include the ability to leverage the platform’s flexible integration capabilities. “Merchants can leverage Bolt’s 160-plus pre-built integrations with dozens of leading payment processors, tax, shipping, back-office ERP and more,” the company said. “Simply connect to existing payment solutions to seamlessly collect payments.”