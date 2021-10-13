Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Sees No Impact So Far From China Crackdown on Rich

Fashion

Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton on Blue, and Gray, Sky Thinking

Sustainability

Coach Reveals How Much Product It Actually Destroys After Damaged Goods TikTok

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New Funding

This brings Bolt’s total funding to more than $600 million.

Bolt, the “one-click” checkout provider, announced $393 million in new funding, $333 million of which is in “Series D” funding and $60 million of “follow-on capital,” said Ryan Breslow, founder and chief executive officer, in a memo Tuesday.

Breslow said the round was led by “a large London-based investment firm and other investors include Untitled Investments, Willoughby Capital and Soma Capital.” The funding included existing investors General Atlantic, Tribe Capital, Activant Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures.

This latest round brings Bolt’s total funding to more than $600 million.

“Today’s one small step for Bolt, and one giant leap for online commerce,” Breslow stated. “This funding brings us one step closer to ending guest checkout on the internet. Retailers and brands crave a network outside the major marketplaces and the ability to offer their customers consistent experiences. Shoppers, meanwhile, want a single identity to shop securely, wherever they are.”

Related Galleries

In the memo, Neeraj Chandra, CEO of Untitled Investments, said the checkout process “is among the most complex, strategic and financially impactful components of a merchant’s technology stack. Consumers have come to expect the ease of an Amazon-like checkout experience everywhere. By leveraging its leading platform and network of millions of shoppers, Bolt is uniquely positioned to help merchants deliver a seamless, one-click experience to consumers along with significantly improved conversion.”

Key to Bolt’s growth has been its partnerships, which include BigCommerce, Breslow noted. “Partnerships at Bolt are win-win,” he wrote. “We see our partners’ needs as an extension of our own. As a result of this operating value, we’ve received an overwhelming response from existing partners looking to double down on our collaborations to roll out mass adoption of Bolt One Click for their merchants.”

Breslow also said consumer behavior “is evolving to go beyond the four walls of an e-commerce storefront, as social networks are starting to enable purchases directly from their sites. Meanwhile, new marketplaces are popping up everywhere from traditional affiliate content publishers to price comparison sites.” In response, Bolt is working to bring its one-click shopping experience “to consumers wherever they discover products.”

“This solution would serve any social network like Pinterest or TikTok, any content publisher like Buzzfeed or Hearst, and any shopping app like Affirm’s or RewardStyle, giving these publishers the opportunity to convert visitors to shoppers directly within their platforms,” he added.

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bolt Secures $393 Million in New

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad