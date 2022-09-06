Bolt Rolls Out New Omnichannel Platform With Revolve

Bolt is launching a new technology, “Checkout Links,” that allows shoppers a one-click checkout experience online or offline. The platform is being initially rolled out at Revolve.

The platform also buttresses the resurgence of the humble QR code.

“At Revolve Gallery during fashion week in New York from September 9 to 11, Bolt will power checkout for Revolve, allowing shoppers to scan a QR code that immediately directs them to a pre-populated, Revolve-branded checkout page for a one-click purchase — resulting in higher conversion and reduced checkout friction.,” Bolt said in a statement, adding that it will be further rolled out after New York Fashion Week.

For Revolve, the platform helps to elevate the consumer’s shopping experience.

“Revolve is committed to providing a best-in-class, seamless customer experience that always keeps our brand front and center,” said Mike Karanikolas, co-chief executive officer and cofounder of Revolve Group. “We chose Bolt’s Checkout Links because it allows us to extend our strong storefront presence with a solution that complements our established brand experience. It gives our customers an easy way to purchase items with one click from wherever they choose to engage with Revolve, online or offline.”

Bolt said the latest iteration of its one-click technology allows retailers to convert high-intent shoppers by using Checkout Links in “brand-owned digital channels — such as emails, blog posts and chat — enabling consumers to seamlessly complete their purchases.” Bolt said Checkout Links can also be used “in physical formats such as IRL shops, interactive signs, trade shows and events, where users can simply scan a QR code to purchase items in one click.”

Bolt said if an item is out of stock in a particular size or style in-store, shoppers “can scan a QR code on the item’s tag and be taken directly to the product page, where they can select their size and complete their purchase online.”

Maju Kuruvilla, CEO of Bolt, described Revolve as a digitally savvy retailer that puts “its customers at the heart of the brand,” and said the omnichannel solution would “drive more revenue in the busy months ahead. It’s so important for all retailers to maximize conversion in every part of their omnichannel strategy.”