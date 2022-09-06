×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Everlane 2.0 : The San Francisco Clothing Brand Introduces a New Fashion Strategy and Creative Director

Accessories

Beyoncé’s Tiffany Encore Sees Fashion and Culture Collide

Business

Weak Pound Holds Steady Against Dollar, Euro as Truss Named British PM

Bolt Rolls Out New Omnichannel Platform With Revolve

The one-click checkout technology, called "Checkout Links," can be used online and offline.

Bolt
"Checkout Links" creates an online and offline, one-click checkout experience for shoppers. Courtesy image.

Bolt is launching a new technology, “Checkout Links,” that allows shoppers a one-click checkout experience online or offline. The platform is being initially rolled out at Revolve.

The platform also buttresses the resurgence of the humble QR code.

“At Revolve Gallery during fashion week in New York from September 9 to 11, Bolt will power checkout for Revolve, allowing shoppers to scan a QR code that immediately directs them to a pre-populated, Revolve-branded checkout page for a one-click purchase — resulting in higher conversion and reduced checkout friction.,” Bolt said in a statement, adding that it will be further rolled out after New York Fashion Week.

Related Galleries

For Revolve, the platform helps to elevate the consumer’s shopping experience.

“Revolve is committed to providing a best-in-class, seamless customer experience that always keeps our brand front and center,” said Mike Karanikolas, co-chief executive officer and cofounder of Revolve Group. “We chose Bolt’s Checkout Links because it allows us to extend our strong storefront presence with a solution that complements our established brand experience. It gives our customers an easy way to purchase items with one click from wherever they choose to engage with Revolve, online or offline.”

Bolt said the latest iteration of its one-click technology allows retailers to convert high-intent shoppers by using Checkout Links in “brand-owned digital channels — such as emails, blog posts and chat — enabling consumers to seamlessly complete their purchases.” Bolt said Checkout Links can also be used “in physical formats such as IRL shops, interactive signs, trade shows and events, where users can simply scan a QR code to purchase items in one click.”

Bolt said if an item is out of stock in a particular size or style in-store, shoppers “can scan a QR code on the item’s tag and be taken directly to the product page, where they can select their size and complete their purchase online.”

Maju Kuruvilla, CEO of Bolt, described Revolve as a digitally savvy retailer that puts “its customers at the heart of the brand,” and said the omnichannel solution would “drive more revenue in the busy months ahead. It’s so important for all retailers to maximize conversion in every part of their omnichannel strategy.”

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Hot Summer Bags

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Bolt Rolls Launches Omnichannel Checkout Platform

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad