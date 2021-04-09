Bonpoint, the French children’s wear retailer, is expanding its presence in the U.S. with the opening of a pop-up boutique at 268 Greenwich Avenue in Greenwich, Conn.

The shop, which opens Saturday, will remain until January, with the potential of extending, and was developed in partnership with FlagshipRTL, a platform that enables brands to scale their physical retail presence on flexible terms.

The boutique covers 1,600 square feet and will offer newborn, baby, girl, boy, skin care and fragrance collections. At the time of the opening, the spring collection will be on display.

The shop will offer a variety of services including private appointments, distance sales via video or phone, personal shopping, home delivery, and for expectant parents, the opportunity to organize a custom baby registry with a personal stylist. Through bonpoint.com, Bonpoint will offer click and collect and e-reservation services.

Retail prices range from $8 for a wooden tooth box to $980 for a leather jacket.

The window will display the second theme of the season, “La Cerise Sur Le Gateau,” which means the icing on the cake.

The new boutique has a Parisian atmosphere with a mix of vintage and custom furniture from France. A delicate sculpture by Elsa Blin suspends from the ceiling, and a series of light khaki commodes divides the store by category, each telling its own story.

“This location will allow us to provide convenience for our loyal client in the area, and we look forward to welcoming new families to the enchanting world of Bonpoint,” said Isabelle Cadieux-Babin, vice president North America.

Bonpoint, which is part of the EPI Group, has six freestanding boutiques in the U.S. — two in Manhattan, including its Madison Avenue flagship, one in Southampton, Palm Beach, Bal Harbour, Fla. and Beverly Hills. Greenwich is the only pop-up. The brand, which was founded in Paris in 1975, has more than 120 stores in over 25 countries.

