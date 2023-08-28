Boots Plans Battersea Power Station Opening

BIG BOOTS: The British health and beauty retailer and pharmacy Boots is setting up shop at the Battersea Power Station with an 11,200-square-foot space later this year.

The store will encompass 250 cosmetics, skin care and hair care brands with a focus on diversity and female-owned businesses.

New brands at Boots will include Grown Alchemist, Sol De Janeiro and Function of Beauty, as well as its bestsellers such as Kylie Cosmetics, Mars, MAC Cosmetics and Drunk Elephant.

“Our new beauty showcase solidifies Boots’ position as the U.K.’s number-one beauty destination and marks the latest innovation under our ongoing beauty reinvention program,” said Paul Niezawitowski, beauty director at Boots, in a statement.

“Boots continues to prioritize investment in providing a market-leading beauty shopping experience and this new beauty-only concept not only allows customers to be the very first to try new brands and products but also provides a platform to launch new services that we know our customers will love,” he added.

Boots will have an on-site skin specialist, pharmacists and qualified dermatologists.

The opening at the Battersea Power Station is part of Boots’ strategy to renovate its beauty halls, which it has already started doing in locations across the U.K. in St Albans, White City, Kilbride, Grantham and Stratford-upon-Avon.

In June, Boots reported its thid-quarter results for the three months to May 31, where beauty recorded 18 percent year-over-year sales gain.

The report showed that the month of May was the business’ busiest outside of Christmas with a 45 percent growth rate in beauty compared to the same period in 2021.