By  on March 27, 2020

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson has become the second high-profile Briton to be diagnosed with the coronavirus this week after Prince Charles revealed he was fighting the illness. The British PM said in a tweet that he had developed mild symptoms over the last 24 hours, and is now self-isolating in his apartment at Number 10 Downing Street.

Johnson said he’ll continue to work, but via video conferencing. He’s not the first Member of Parliament to test positive. Earlier this month, Nadine Dorries, a Conservative MP, said she had the virus, but was able to return to work after self-isolating.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers