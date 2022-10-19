×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Bella Hadid and Jessica Alba Honored at the Golden Heart Awards 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Marino Designed a Hardcore Handbag for Louis Vuitton

Business

What Does China’s Communist Party Congress Mean for the Luxury Market?

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-year Hiatus

The three-story, 6,292-square-foot store is located on the corner of South Molton and Oxford Streets.

Bosideng's London Flagship Store
Bosideng's London flagship store. Courtesy

SHANGHAI — Bosideng, a Chinese down apparel company, has reopened its London flagship store after a five-year hiatus.

The three-story, 6,292-square-foot store is located on the corner of South Molton and Oxford Streets.

The first two floors of the shop feature products from Bosideng’s womenswear, menswear and childrenswear collections, some of which are exclusive to the U.K. market.

The third floor is home to the Bosideng brand archive and a display area of the brand’s latest high-tech products. The store’s basement hosts a “snow room” that simulates arctic environments and is equipped with a thermal camera to display shoppers’ body heat.

Related Galleries

Bosideng’s “snow room” at its London flagship.

Bosideng ambassador Eileen Gu‘s latest campaign is featured prominently in the shop’s window display.

Bosideng’s parent company, Bosideng Holdings International, purchased the flagship building in 2011 in a push to break into the European market. The London flagship, a first for the brand outside of China, was opened a year later, just in time for the 2012 London Olympics.

“Following many years of work behind the scenes, we have chosen to launch in London, one of Europe’s most influential fashion hot spots, where we will showcase our expertise,” Gao Dekang, the company’s founder and owner, told WWD at the time.

Bosideng continued its global expansion by launching the “designed in Italy, Made in China” brand Bosideng Plus Zero in Rome the following year. In 2014, Bosideng launched a pop-up store in New York City.

But in the same year, the company halted its global expansion plan as retail overexpansion in the China market and an ambiguous product focus began to hurt its bottom line.

Revenue in the China market dropped close to 40 percent between 2014 and 2016. The Hong Kong-traded company’s share price nosedived from 4.5 Hong Kong dollars, or 57 cents, to around 60 Hong Kong cents, or 7 cents.

The London flagship was subsequently closed in early 2017.

In 2018, sales began to pick up again as the company refocused on its core item, the down jacket. According to the company’s latest financial report, for the 12 months ending March 31, sales increased 20 percent year-on-year to 16.2 billion renminbi, or $2.24 billion. Profit rose 20.6 percent year-over-year to 2.06 billion renminbi, or $285 million. Its down apparel business now accounts for more than 81 percent of total group revenue.

Riding the tailwind of the winter sports craze after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Bosideng formed a joint venture with snow sports and lifestyle brand Bogner in December 2021. The alliance will help Bogner expand its digital presence in China and open around 80 stores over the next five years.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Hot Summer Bags

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Bosideng Reopens London Flagship Store After Five-Year Hiatus

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad