Brian Hoke, a former Macy’s and Lord & Taylor merchant, has been appointed vice president and general merchandise manager of The Vitamin Shoppe to oversee all merchandising functions including product, pricing, promotion and inventory management.

He reports to Muriel Gonzalez, executive vice president and chief merchandising and marketing officer.

With Hoke’s appointment, The Vitamin Shoppe has reorganized responsibilities so that inventory planning, pricing and promotions are part of the merchandising function, thereby providing complete P&L ownership to Hoke, the company said.

Hoke succeeds Day Gooch, who took on responsibilities in The Vitamin Shoppe’s private brands business as vice president, quality and commercialization, on Jan. 13. In this new role, as a licensed doctor of pharmacy with operational and merchandising expertise, Gooch is charged with leading the sourcing of new manufacturers, improving execution with existing ones, leading science and regulatory functions across both private brands and vendor brands, and reengaging with industry experts and associations, the company said. He will work closely with the merchandising team, as well as inventory planning and supply chain.

Hoke was most recently chief merchant at Sheex Inc. since May 2020. Before that, he was chief merchant at Lord & Taylor for two years as well as copresident there for seven months leading up to its acquisition in late 2019 by Le Tote.

Earlier in his career, Brian spent 14 years at Macy’s in roles of increasing responsibility, including group vice president and divisional merchandise manager in a variety of categories. He started his career at Lord & Taylor as a buyer for men’s furnishings and tailored clothing.

“Throughout his merchant career, Brian has grown revenue and increased market share within his categories by creating and executing winning assortments, trend-right innovation and savvy inventory tactics,” Gonzalez said, adding that Hoke will “help accelerate our current growth trend at The Vitamin Shoppe.”

The Vitamin Shoppe, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc., offers vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids through its more than 715 company-operated stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and vitaminshoppe.com.