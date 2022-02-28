Bridal by Eloquii Launches This Summer for Sizes 14 to 28

Eloquii, the fashion destination for sizes 14 to 28, will introduce Bridal by Eloquii this summer, a new brand and category that offers everything for the bride.

The collection includes an array of special pieces for all of the occasions related to the bride’s wedding, from the the bridal shower and bachelorette party to the wedding day.

According to Eloquii, the collection features a curated assortment of more than 50 styles and accessories, including bridal gowns, cocktail dresses, white suiting and elevated party looks. Styles include statement gowns, slipdresses, jumpsuits, soft silk ensembles and voluminous sleeved looks. Separates start at $49, with dresses starting at $89. Everything is less than $900.

The color palette ranges from shades of white to creamy blush tones and hints of soft pastels. Materials include lace, tulle, satin, sequins and embellished fabrics.

A look from Bridal by Eloquii. Sketch by Gustavo Benejam/Bridal by Eloquii

The collection will be available exclusively at Eloquii’s e-commerce and the landing page goes live Feb. 28.

Mariah Chase, chief executive officer of Eloquii, said, “We know our customers have been coming to Eloquii for their wedding looks for several years. They know and trust our amazing fit, fashion-forward designs, quality, expertise in dresses and attention to detail. It became a natural progression for us to officially enter the bridal market.”

She noted that in their focus groups with Eloquii customers, they told them that they needed an entire wedding wardrobe — looks for everything from engagement photos to bridal showers to the wedding day itself, and everything in between. “There is a tremendous opportunity in bridal apparel and we are well positioned for this category expansion,” said Chase.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Eloquii, The Curvy Fashionista Disclose Winners of The Cultivate Award

Walmart Rolls Out Eloquii Elements in Sizes 14 to 28

Christian Siriano Is Back Into Bridal