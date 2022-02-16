‘Bridgerton’ Is the Next Carousel Pop-up at Bloomingdale’s

“Bridgerton,” the highly popular Netflix series, is the next Carousel pop-up at Bloomingdale’s.

The 1,600-square-foot shop, which will be open March 3 through May 16 at the 59th Street flagship and Bloomingdale’s e-commerce, will celebrate the show’s second season, which premieres on March 25.

The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: Bridgerton will feature a curation that embodies the series’ modern take on Regency London, with an offering that includes women’s and men’s fashion, beauty, home and kids, including exclusive collections from Wedgwood x Sheila Bridges and Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese, as well as the Malone Souliers x Bridgerton and Bridgerton x Beekman 1802 collections.

“We knew from the start that the clothes and fashion in ‘Bridgerton’ would be a major focal point for the series, and it has been so satisfying to see the fans embrace it and incorporate it into their own style,” said Shonda Rhimes, chief executive officer of Shondaland, which produced “Bridgerton.” “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s for this special ‘Bridgerton’-inspired pop-up, where fans will have the opportunity to shop products and inclusive clothing inspired by the show and created by female designers and designers of color.”

Set in the lavish and competitive world of Regency London high society, “Bridgerton” features the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair and aristocratic palaces of Park Lane.

“The return of ‘Bridgerton’ is one of the most anticipated pop-culture events of the season, and we’re thrilled to partner with Netflix and Shondaland for The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: Bridgerton,” said Frank Berman, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Bloomingdale’s. “This Bloomingdale’s Carousel shop will be an immersive retail experience that blends fashion and entertainment for a true unique pop-up inspired by the cultural phenomenon.”

A Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese look for the “Bridgerton” pop-up at Bloomingdale’s. courtesy shot.

The Wedgwood x Sheila Bridges collection is a special collaboration featuring the interior designer’s celebrated Harlem Toile de Jouy design on Wegwood’s fine bone China, all in bold, modern colors. Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese is a responsibly designed capsule collection that was created exclusively by the designer for the Bridgerton Carousel, drawing inspiration from the series and the style of its characters.

The Wedgwood x Sheila Bridges china for the “Bridgerton” carousel at Bloomingdale’s. courtesy shot.

The Malone Souliers x Bridgerton collaboration is a collection of women’s shoes inspired by the series’ elaborate costumes, with lush details such as appliqué satin and velvet bows. Bridgerton x Beekman 1802 will offer the High Society Soap Collection, a set of luxurious goal milk soap bars that blend citrus and amber spice aromas, which are wrapped in Lady Whistledown Society Papers.

The shop will also feature accessories and fashion inspired by the series from Selkie, Markarian, Sea, Aqua, LoveShackFancy, Cult Gaia, LELET NY, Lele Sadoughi, Stoney Clover Lane and Annette Ferdinandsen, among others.

Other exclusive products include Kim Seybert cocktail napkins with regal-inspired designs; Valerie Fangie T-shirts, and Zach and Zoe’s Sweet Bee Farm honey. The shop will also carry Brown Girl Jane candles, The Floral Society candles, Palais de Teas and Kettler croquet sets. Beauty offerings include Parfums de Marly fragrances and Lord Jones balms, bath salts and oils.

Bridgerton x Beekman 1802 soaps in the “Bridgerton” pop-up at Bloomingdale’s. courtesy shot.

Reese said it was a seamless design process. “I’m a ‘Bridgerton’ fan. I probably watched the whole thing at least three times. It was just what I needed. I love a good romance.”

“We had some styles that I already thought would work well. It was a matter of getting into that Bridgerton palette, which is orchids and Wedgwood blues and pinks. It suited what we’re doing for at Hope for Flowers really well,” she continued. “What we came up with looks fresh, looks cute, looks modern, but there’s that hint of that ‘Bridgerton’ sensibility.” She designed nine different styles for the pop-up shop, including blouses, dresses and a sailor pants.

Tracy Reese George Chinsee

“They gave me carte blanche and when I presented the concept, they were like, ‘Oh, this is perfect.’ They layered in everything we presented,” said Reese. She noted that she manufactured everything overseas at her factory.

A Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese dress for the “Bridgerton” pop-up at Bloomingdale’s. courtesy shot.

Berman said he anticipates all the hype of season 2 will be a boon for business.

“[Netflix is] really promoting the premiere of season 2 and the trailer and it’s really exciting to be a part of it,” said Berman. “We’re always looking for partnerships that can connect this pop culture moment with fashion. We give our customers kind of an immersive experience. Part of our brand DNA is this idea of retail as theater, and making shopping an experience.”

Berman believes the Bloomingdale’s customer will embrace “Bridgerton.” The department store has done multiple partnerships with TV shows, movies and cultural happenings, “and this one just felt really good.

“Obviously, the viewership of the show is tremendous. The consumer take on it was really something, and we began conversations with Netflix and Shondaland not long after the first season,” Berman said. He described “Bridgerton” as a major fashion experience, “and with the timing right now, it’s a great way to showcase what’s happening and what’s hot in fashion, as well as being connected to what is a cultural phenomenon.”

By partnering with Netflix, Berman also believes they can reach an audience of the next generation of customers. “When you think of ‘Bridgerton,’ its viewers are in their twenties to forties. It’s kind of ‘Gossip Girl’ meets Jane Austen.’ Our core customers are watching the show, as well, and it’s a nice mix. When you can get both customers you’re looking to acquire as well as existing ones, it should be a wonderful result.”

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey as Kate Sharma and Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the second season of “Bridgerton.” Courtesy of Netflix

All six Lexington Avenue windows at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship will feature “Bridgerton”-inspired displays with seven one-of-a-kind original costumes from the first season exhibited for the first time in the U.S. The windows will be up from March 3 to March 28.

The Carousel pop-up will be on the main floor. “It’s pretty sizable and chock full of product representative of the period and representative of ‘Bridgerton,’ Berman said, noting that it will only be available at the flagship and online. “Many of our other locations were asking, ‘Why not me?'” he said. “We wanted to concentrate the effort here where we’re starting to see traffic pick up a lot as we’re seeing COVID[-19] subside and it’s safe for people to engage.”

The pop-up immerses visitors in an English garden party. The shop’s interior is inspired by the series of lavish balls, with a checkerboard floor and chandeliers. Two large garden trellises at the shop entrance welcome guests with flowers such as English roses that are inspired by the floral themes throughout the series.

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in season two. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Among the experiences are a Wedgwood tea shop with tea tasting, and a live string quartet.

Generally, Bloomingdale’s does The Carousel four times a year. Among some of the most successful ones to date have been last summer’s “Space Jam” and a pop-up with Stella McCartney, which featured her product surrounded by merchandise that complemented her lifestyle. “We learn new things and how to approach different things with each revolution,” Berman said, adding that they’ve also learned that interaction with food and beverages gives customers a feel for the curation.

Berman predicted top sellers will be products by Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese, along with other brands’ romantic dresses that are incorporated in the shop.

Speaking to the profitability of these pop-ups, Berman said, “We generate volume. The last two revolutions of the carousel we’ve had a high sell-through rate.

“It’s a branding tool, The Carousel. We’re looking to drive in new customers and get people to come back. The whole thing with The Carousel is for newness and bringing you back to see exciting product.”

