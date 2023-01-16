×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

JW Anderson Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Signs BTS Member Jimin as Global Ambassador

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Wijnants Becomes Artistic Director at Maison Ullens

Marc Worth, Digital Media and Fashion Entrepreneur, Dies at 61

Worth, founder of the WGSN and Stylus global trends and insights businesses, died of a heart attack on Jan. 13.

Marc Worth, founder of WGSN and Stylus.
Marc Worth, founder of WGSN and Stylus. Courtesy

LONDON – Marc Worth, the digital media and fashion entrepreneur who founded the WGSN and Stylus Media Group, has died aged 61.

Worth died of a heart attack, according to his family. His funeral will be held on Tuesday.

A genial man and canny entrepreneur who was quick to understand the power of data, digital news and forecasting for the creative industries, Worth began his career in clothing manufacturing.

He later turned his attention to trend and intelligence-gathering for the fashion industry. In 1997, along with his older brother Julian, he launched Worth Global Style Network, WGSN, aimed at fashion professionals looking for data, analysis and research on retail, product and style trends.

Related Galleries

In 2005, the Worth brothers sold WGSN to the now-defunct Emap for 140 million pounds. Today, WGSN is a division of Ascential, a data and ecommerce optimization company.

Five years later – after an unsuccessful attempt to retire – Worth founded Stylus, which tracks and analyzes business trends across a variety of industries including fashion and beauty, electronics, home and industrial design, architecture and advertising.

Hearst would later take a 20 percent stake in Stylus Media Group.

Last year, Worth became executive chairman of Stylus after serving as its chief executive officer for more than a decade.

Victoria Rennie, CEO of Stylus, described Worth as an “indomitable presence whose passion and humor will leave an indelible mark on our business, and the industry, for years to come. Many of us at Stylus have worked with Marc for decades and his loss will be felt sorely.”

Rennie added: “We will continue our work to evolve and grow the business Marc founded, as I know he would have wished us to do. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the whole Worth family at this very sad time.”

In 2007, Worth stepped back into the clothing arena, reviving the Ossie Clark label, which showed for a few seasons at London Fashion Week.

“I thought it would be a fun and exciting project,” Worth told WWD at the time. “The main reason why British designers don’t succeed today is simple — finance. I’ve been in the clothing business for 30 years, and I thought this would be an ideal way of giving something back to the British fashion industry.”

Worth had an exclusive licensing deal with Alfred Radley, the clothing manufacturer that purchased Clark’s business in the late Sixties.

He said he was impressed with Radley’s “100 percent meticulous” Ossie Clark archive, which included 700 pieces of clothing, and that he wanted to take a chance on a revival. Worth’s plan was to invest a “seven-figure sum” in the business.

Worth picked Avsh Alom Gur, who had worked for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli, Chloé and Nicole Farhi, to carry on Clark’s creative legacy, and head the design team.

Worth had wanted the Clark business to be the first in a portfolio of brands. “My interest is in giving back to the British fashion industry,” he said.

But it was not to be. Worth shuttered the label following the recession of 2008, the deepest slowdown the U.K. had seen since World War II.

Worth was born in Nottingham, England, and had homes in England and Israel. In 2011, he became chair of U.K. Israel Business, a merger of the former British-Israel Chamber of Commerce and the Israel Britain Business Council.

He was also a trustee of The Tel Aviv Foundation and the chairman of TLVinLDN. He served as chairman of the Board of Governors of Israel’s Shenkar College since 2013, invested in new businesses and mentored young entrepreneurs from a variety of backgrounds.

He is survived by his wife Kelly, and his former wife Hilda, who is the mother of his children Patti, Max, Henry, and Louis. Worth’s other survivors include his brother Julian; sister Erica, and grandchildren Edie, Jack, and Margot.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Hot Summer Bags

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

British Media, Fashion Entrepreneur Marc Worth Dies at 61

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad