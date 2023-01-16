Marc Worth, Digital Media and Fashion Entrepreneur, Dies at 61

LONDON – Marc Worth, the digital media and fashion entrepreneur who founded the WGSN and Stylus Media Group, has died aged 61.

Worth died of a heart attack, according to his family. His funeral will be held on Tuesday.

A genial man and canny entrepreneur who was quick to understand the power of data, digital news and forecasting for the creative industries, Worth began his career in clothing manufacturing.

He later turned his attention to trend and intelligence-gathering for the fashion industry. In 1997, along with his older brother Julian, he launched Worth Global Style Network, WGSN, aimed at fashion professionals looking for data, analysis and research on retail, product and style trends.

In 2005, the Worth brothers sold WGSN to the now-defunct Emap for 140 million pounds. Today, WGSN is a division of Ascential, a data and ecommerce optimization company.

Five years later – after an unsuccessful attempt to retire – Worth founded Stylus, which tracks and analyzes business trends across a variety of industries including fashion and beauty, electronics, home and industrial design, architecture and advertising.

Hearst would later take a 20 percent stake in Stylus Media Group.

Last year, Worth became executive chairman of Stylus after serving as its chief executive officer for more than a decade.

Victoria Rennie, CEO of Stylus, described Worth as an “indomitable presence whose passion and humor will leave an indelible mark on our business, and the industry, for years to come. Many of us at Stylus have worked with Marc for decades and his loss will be felt sorely.”

Rennie added: “We will continue our work to evolve and grow the business Marc founded, as I know he would have wished us to do. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the whole Worth family at this very sad time.”

In 2007, Worth stepped back into the clothing arena, reviving the Ossie Clark label, which showed for a few seasons at London Fashion Week.

“I thought it would be a fun and exciting project,” Worth told WWD at the time. “The main reason why British designers don’t succeed today is simple — finance. I’ve been in the clothing business for 30 years, and I thought this would be an ideal way of giving something back to the British fashion industry.”



Worth had an exclusive licensing deal with Alfred Radley, the clothing manufacturer that purchased Clark’s business in the late Sixties.

He said he was impressed with Radley’s “100 percent meticulous” Ossie Clark archive, which included 700 pieces of clothing, and that he wanted to take a chance on a revival. Worth’s plan was to invest a “seven-figure sum” in the business.



Worth picked Avsh Alom Gur, who had worked for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli, Chloé and Nicole Farhi, to carry on Clark’s creative legacy, and head the design team.

Worth had wanted the Clark business to be the first in a portfolio of brands. “My interest is in giving back to the British fashion industry,” he said.

But it was not to be. Worth shuttered the label following the recession of 2008, the deepest slowdown the U.K. had seen since World War II.

Worth was born in Nottingham, England, and had homes in England and Israel. In 2011, he became chair of U.K. Israel Business, a merger of the former British-Israel Chamber of Commerce and the Israel Britain Business Council.

He was also a trustee of The Tel Aviv Foundation and the chairman of TLVinLDN. He served as chairman of the Board of Governors of Israel’s Shenkar College since 2013, invested in new businesses and mentored young entrepreneurs from a variety of backgrounds.

He is survived by his wife Kelly, and his former wife Hilda, who is the mother of his children Patti, Max, Henry, and Louis. Worth’s other survivors include his brother Julian; sister Erica, and grandchildren Edie, Jack, and Margot.